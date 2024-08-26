Proteas aim to avoid series whitewash in Trinidad

SA’s Reeza Hendricks during the second T20 match against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago. Picture: DANIEL PRENTICE/GALLO IMAGES
The Proteas will be looking to save face and avoid a series whitewash when they take on the West Indies in the final T20 international at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday (9pm SA time).
Despite an improved performance with the ball and a fast start with the bat, the Proteas grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory when they went down by 30 runs in the second match on Sunday, after an opening game defeat by seven wickets at the same venue.
The home side, who were asked to bat first, posted a competitive 179/6 in the first half of the match before disciplined bowling coupled with momentary lapses in concentration saw the tourists dismissed for 149 in Trinidad as their hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Opener Reeza Hendricks felt the score was on par for the Trinidad pitch but the Proteas were just not clinical enough in the key moments with the bat.
“We bowled well and I think the score they got was a par score. We set it up nicely [in the power play] but unfortunately lost our way in the middle and towards the back end,” Hendricks said. It was “quite disappointing not being able to get over the line and level the series”.
Shai Hope combined with opening partner Alick Athanaze (28) to add 41 for the first wicket before he and Nicholas Pooran (12) added 42 for the second wicket, before Lizaad Williams (3/36) removed both left-handers.
Hope fell when Patrick Kruger (2/29) took the first of his two wickets, but Sherfane Rutherford (29) and skipper Rovman Powell (35), who was Williams’ third victim, scored 47 from 28 balls to push their side past 175 and take the home side to the break.
With the series in the balance, the visitors raced ahead courtesy of a 63-run opening stand between Hendricks (44) and Ryan Rickelton (20).
An age-old gremlin reared its ugly head when the Proteas lost Rickelton and Hendricks in the power play and then Aiden Markram (19), eight deliveries into the middle over period as SA slipped to 86/3.
Tristan Stubbs (28) and Rassie van der Dussen (17) brought the match back within the Proteas’ grasp needing 51 from 6.1 overs with their 43-run, fourth-wicket stand. But the removal of Stubbs off Akeal Hosein began another cluster of dismissals as they lost their next six wickets for just 20 runs, ending all out for less than 150.
“I thought it was a good wicket [which] played particularly well throughout the game, it slowed down in the last 10 overs. We played really well to get [that] close. It is disappointing the last 10 overs did not go to plan, so we are happy with the most part of it but unfortunately we could not get over the line,” Hendricks said.
• Neil Brand and Matthew Breetzke will captain the SA A four-day and one-day sides when they take on Sri Lanka A in a multi-format series which starts on Saturday.
Breetzke will lead the white-ball side in a three-match series at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom between August 31 and September 4. Brand then assumes the armband for the two-match red-ball series to be played in Kimberley and Benoni.
SA A one-day squad against Sri Lanka A: Matthew Breetzke (capt), David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Dayyaan Galiem, Tristan Luus, Mihlali Mpongwana, Andile Mogakane, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Meeka-eel Prince, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Codi Yusuf.
SA A four-day squad against Sri Lanka A: Neil Brand (capt), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tshepang Dithole, Jean du Plessis, Patrick Kruger, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Migael Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, Beyers Swanepoel, Codi Yusuf.
