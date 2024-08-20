Broos names Dutch-born striker in Bafana squad for Afcon

Vitesse Arnhem striker Simon van Duivenbooden, whose father was born in SA, became eligible to play for Bafana Bafana in July. Picture: BART STOUTJEDIJK/ANP via GETTY IMAGES
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named several new faces in the preliminary squad to face Uganda and South Sudan for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.
A notable inclusion was 22-year-old Vitesse Arnhem striker Simon van Duivenbooden, whose father was born in SA and who became eligible to play for Bafana in July. Van Duivenbooden was born in Uithoorn in the Netherlands and is of South African descent, holding dual citizenship.
Bafana will play Uganda on September 6 at Orlando Stadium before travelling to face Sudan four days later.
Broos also called up Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha. Midfielder Luke le Roux, who plays for Swedish side IFK Varnamo, also returned, while Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was also recalled for the squad that includes Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch.
Captain Ronwen Williams, who missed Mamelodi Sundowns’ MTN8 quarterfinal victory against Polokwane City last week due to injury, has also been called to the team.
Bafana are on an eight-match unbeaten run, with their last defeat coming during the 2023 Afcon against Nigeria on penalties.
Broos’ side was last in action in the Group C World Cup qualifier double-header where they played to a 1-1 draw away to Nigeria on June 7, before a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe on June 11 at the Free State Stadium.
They will now be aiming to build on their recent momentum to get their Afcon qualifying campaign off to a perfect start against Uganda in a Group K clash before facing South Sudan.
Bafana squad
Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma, Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa, Sipho Chaine, Sydney Mobbie, Thabiso Monyane, Thapelo Morena, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Given Msimango, Relebohile Mofokeng, Athenkosi Mcaba, Khuliso Mudau, Terrence Mashego, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Margerman, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha, Mihlali Mayambela, Luke le Roux, Themba Zwane, Devin Titus, Oswin Appolis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Simon van Duivenbooden, Iqraam Rayners, Thapelo Maseko, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa and Percy Tau.
Broos names Dutch-born striker in Bafana squad for Afcon
