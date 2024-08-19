Sport / Cricket

Cummins expects bigger roles for Green, Marsh

19 August 2024 - 14:50
by Michael Church
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Pat Cummins. Picture: STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES
Pat Cummins. Picture: STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES

Sydney — Australia captain Pat Cummins says he expects to lean more heavily on all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh with the ball during the five-Test series against India at the end of the year.

Australia are looking to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar trophy from the visitors when the series begins on November 22 in Perth, with further Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne before the teams head to Sydney for the final match from January 3.

With five Tests to be played in just over six weeks, both sides are expected to be stretched to the limit and Cummins is backing Green and Marsh to play a bigger role with the ball.

“The last couple of summers have been pretty light, quick Test matches,” Cummins told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

“I suspect this summer might be a bit different at times. We’ll be drawing on Cam Green and Mitch Marsh a bit more. Even someone like Cam Green basically started in [Sheffield] Shield cricket as a bowler, but hasn’t had to bowl heaps in Test matches.

“We’re really lucky Nathan Lyon bowls plenty of overs, so you don’t necessarily have to have an all-rounder. But it makes a big difference to have that fifth bowling option. We have six.”

In preparation for the series, Cummins will sit out the white-ball tour of England and Scotland in September to manage his workload.

The 31-year-old fast bowler has been granted a two-month break by Cricket Australia before playing in November’s one-day series against Pakistan and in one of New South Wales’ four Sheffield Shield matches.

“The priority at the moment is to smash out some gym work and start reassessing in a few weeks a path forward,” he said. “I’m just trying to fill up the bucket again after two years of non-stop bowling. Hoping to come to that first Test in as good of a position as I have been in for a few years.” 

Reuters

Teen sensation Maphaka gets first Proteas call-up

Selection could be major step towards being in squad for home World Cup in 2027
Sport
5 days ago

De Zorzi ready to deliver more as Proteas set sights on second Test

Playing more aggressively when the ball was new, created chances to score quicker, the batsman says
Sport
6 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Stubbs’ glorious knock gives a peep into possible Proteas future

To ensure its Test place, the team has to score more than the three runs an over it did in Trinidad
Sport
6 days ago

Weather frustrates Proteas’ bid to grab Test

Captain Temba Bavuma hails strong individual performances in rain-shortened game
Sport
1 week ago

Bedingham relishing first bite at West Indies

‘Free-flowing’ Proteas’ batter was in rich vein of form for Durham county
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mulder shines as Proteas triumph in West Indies
Sport / Cricket
2.
Pirates held to a draw by minnows in Champions ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Kolisi and Etzebeth roar as Dricus defends crown
Sport / Other Sport
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Philippa Johnson-Dwyer: Tall in ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Man City stand-ins teach Chelsea a lesson
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Mulder shines as Proteas triumph in West Indies

Sport / Cricket

Proteas’ Keshav Maharaj in the firm grip of a love affair with spin

Sport / Cricket

Former Proteas ace Morkel lends expertise to India

Sport / Cricket

Teen sensation Maphaka gets first Proteas call-up

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.