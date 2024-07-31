Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON
Bengaluru — Afghanistan will host the Proteas in three one-day internationals (ODIs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year in their first bilateral series, the country’s cricket board says.
The matches will be held from September 18-22 in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, andfollows Afghanistan’s one-off Test match against New Zealand, scheduled for September 9-13 in Greater Noida, India.
“The recent International Cricket Council meeting was quite productive for us,” Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chair Mirwais Ashraf said on Wednesday.
“Apart from confirming dates for the one-off Test match against New Zealand, we reached an agreement with Cricket SA for a series of three ODIs in September. They’re an excellent team, and we are eagerly looking forward to hosting them and playing them regularly in future.”
Afghanistan and SA have played twice in ODIs, with both in World Cups in 2019 and 2023. The teams have met three times in T20 World Cups, in 2010, 2016 and the semifinals of this year’s edition, with the Proteas winning each time.
“We’re excited to embark on this historic ODI series with Afghanistan, who have become a very competitive all-round team as evidenced by their recent performances,” said Cricket SA chief Lawson Naidoo. “This is a significant milestone in our cricketing relations, and we look forward to a competitive and entertaining series.”
Afghanistan to host Proteas in three ODIs in UAE
Bengaluru — Afghanistan will host the Proteas in three one-day internationals (ODIs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year in their first bilateral series, the country’s cricket board says.
The matches will be held from September 18-22 in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, and follows Afghanistan’s one-off Test match against New Zealand, scheduled for September 9-13 in Greater Noida, India.
“The recent International Cricket Council meeting was quite productive for us,” Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chair Mirwais Ashraf said on Wednesday.
“Apart from confirming dates for the one-off Test match against New Zealand, we reached an agreement with Cricket SA for a series of three ODIs in September. They’re an excellent team, and we are eagerly looking forward to hosting them and playing them regularly in future.”
Afghanistan and SA have played twice in ODIs, with both in World Cups in 2019 and 2023. The teams have met three times in T20 World Cups, in 2010, 2016 and the semifinals of this year’s edition, with the Proteas winning each time.
“We’re excited to embark on this historic ODI series with Afghanistan, who have become a very competitive all-round team as evidenced by their recent performances,” said Cricket SA chief Lawson Naidoo. “This is a significant milestone in our cricketing relations, and we look forward to a competitive and entertaining series.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.