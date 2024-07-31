Sport / Cricket

Afghanistan to host Proteas in three ODIs in UAE

31 July 2024 - 16:42
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON

Bengaluru — Afghanistan will host the Proteas in three one-day internationals (ODIs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year in their first bilateral series, the country’s cricket board says. 

The matches will be held from September 18-22 in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, and follows Afghanistan’s one-off Test match against New Zealand, scheduled for September 9-13 in Greater Noida, India.

“The recent International Cricket Council meeting was quite productive for us,” Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chair Mirwais Ashraf said on Wednesday.

“Apart from confirming dates for the one-off Test match against New Zealand, we reached an agreement with Cricket SA for a series of three ODIs in September. They’re an excellent team, and we are eagerly looking forward to hosting them and playing them regularly in future.”

Afghanistan and SA have played twice in ODIs, with both in World Cups in 2019 and 2023. The teams have met three times in T20 World Cups, in 2010, 2016 and the semifinals of this year’s edition, with the Proteas winning each time.

“We’re excited to embark on this historic ODI series with Afghanistan, who have become a very competitive all-round team as evidenced by their recent performances,” said Cricket SA chief Lawson Naidoo. “This is a significant milestone in our cricketing relations, and we look forward to a competitive and entertaining series.”

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tatjana Smith returns to action in bid to defend ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
After Yanga thrashing, Chiefs hope signings ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Tatjana hints at retirement after Paris Olympics
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith in contention for No 8 ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Olympic finalist Kaylene Corbett owns unique spot ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.