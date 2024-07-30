Rabada in the zone for West Indies series

Kagiso Rabada of Proteas at the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on October 24 2022 in Hobart, Australia. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ISURU SAMEERA PEIRIS
Historical records will count for little when the Proteas cross the rope to battle the West Indies in the Caribbean next week, says fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.
The sides clash in a two-match Test series starting on August 7 with the visitors contesting a warm-up four-day match against a WI Championship XI starting on Wednesday.
The Proteas have a formidable record against the Windies. They’ve won 22, lost just three and drawn seven in 32 encounters.
SA have played 15 Tests in the Caribbean, chalking up eight wins and two losses.
The right arm quick said he was looking forward to getting stuck into what promised to be a testing tour.
SA have had great success in bilateral series against the Windies since readmission, winning nine out of the 10 series they have played. The Windies’ solitary win coming in the first series the sides contested post-isolation in 1991/92.
“When you’ve played well against a certain team, you generally have an idea of how to beat them,” Rabada said. “Psychologically it can relieve a bit of pressure but once you step on to the field, you have to zone all of that out.
“You cannot take it for granted, anything can happen in cricket and if you take it for granted, you will be shown up.
“It is about rocking up and to keep striving to play our best game, regardless of what has happened in the past,” he said.
The West Indies are coming off the back of a 3-0 Test series drubbing at the hands of England, but Rabada feels their Caribbean counterparts are still a stern test of the Proteas’ red ball credentials, particularly in their own backyard.
“They have been playing cricket, which we cannot do anything about, but we know the challenge that lies ahead.
“It is a bit of a concern having not played much red ball cricket [in the last few months] but we’ve got the four-day game coming up, we believe we can adapt and be ready in time,” he said.
Rabada is only nine scalps from becoming the sixth Proteas Test bowler to reach the 300 wickets milestone.
“It will be such a special landmark but I’m not focused too much on that yet, it will just be a by-product.
“My focus is on making sure I can find ways to put up performances, which means helping the team to move in the right direction, which would mean I am doing my part.”
Captain Temba Bavuma said last week he was confident they have enough ammunition to cause the Windies some serious problems. But injured Gerald Coetzee has been withdrawn, Marco Jansen is being rested and Anrich Nortjé has retired from Test cricket.
