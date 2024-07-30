NEIL MANTHORP: Slow-and-low Windies pitches put a different spin on Proteas series
SA probably trump the excellent left-armer Gudukesh Motie with Keshav Maharaj and have Dane Piedt as a supplement
30 July 2024 - 05:00
SA’s cricketing attention would have been on the West Indies and their three-match Test series against England given that the first of their own two-Test series starts in just eight days in Trinidad.
Naturally, despite losing 3-0, the men from the Caribbean are expected to be far more competitive on home soil. It may be ironic, given the history of fast bowling, but it is no accident that the Tests against the Proteas will take place on the region’s slowest, most spin-friendly surfaces...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.