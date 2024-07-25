Sport / Cricket

Pretorius replaces Coetzee in Test squad for Windies series

25 July 2024 - 21:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Migael Pretorius has replaced Gerald Coetzee in the Proteas Test squad to face the West Indies. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SHAUN ROY
Migael Pretorius has replaced Gerald Coetzee in the Proteas Test squad to face the West Indies. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SHAUN ROY

The Proteas will be without fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for August’s two-match Test series against the West Indies due to a left side strain.

Cricket SA said on Thursday Coetzee would be replaced by North West Dragons’ Migael Pretorius. 

The uncapped Pretorius returns to the Test set-up for the first time since his maiden call-up in December 2020 against Sri Lanka. 

The 23-year-old Coetzee sustained the injury while playing for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket recently.

He returned home and underwent further assessments by the Proteas’ medical team and has not been medically cleared to take part in the tour.

The 29-year-old has an overall first-class wicket tally of 188, with his most recent red-ball outings garnering 23 wickets in eight matches for Somerset in the County Championship in England.

Proteas Test squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (capt, Lions), David Bedingham (WP), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Nandre Burger (WP), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Dane Paterson (WP), Dane Piedt (Knights), Migael Pretorius (NW Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), and Kyle Verreynne (WP).

West Indies will be ‘Test match ready’ while Proteas continue T20 schlep

The West Indies begin a three-match Test series against England on Wednesday which, regardless of the outcome, will give them an advantage before the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

More to Stubbs than just big hitting, says Test coach Conrad

Stubbs will bat at No 3 in the Proteas’ two-match Test series against the West Indies in August
Sport
2 weeks ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Big three mull future of Tests while SA players struggle for match time

Delegates at “summit” in Lord’s Long Room were warned that the number of Test playing nations could be reduced to six within four years
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Betway takes on R900m title sponsorship of PSL
Sport / Soccer
2.
The reasoning behind André Esterhuizen’s ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Blitzboks’ Olympic campaign hangs by a thread ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Doctor Khumalo has faith in new Chiefs coach
Sport / Soccer
5.
Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

NEIL MANTHORP: A sobering look at the true cost of ‘you can’t put a price on ...

Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: When hopes and dreams fall victim to unchained capitalism

Opinion / Columnists

West Indies will be ‘Test match ready’ while Proteas continue T20 schlep

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.