Pretorius replaces Coetzee in Test squad for Windies series

The Proteas will be without fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for August’s two-match Test series against the West Indies due to a left side strain.
Cricket SA said on Thursday Coetzee would be replaced by North West Dragons’ Migael Pretorius.
The uncapped Pretorius returns to the Test set-up for the first time since his maiden call-up in December 2020 against Sri Lanka.
The 23-year-old Coetzee sustained the injury while playing for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket recently.
He returned home and underwent further assessments by the Proteas’ medical team and has not been medically cleared to take part in the tour.
The 29-year-old has an overall first-class wicket tally of 188, with his most recent red-ball outings garnering 23 wickets in eight matches for Somerset in the County Championship in England.
Proteas Test squad against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (capt, Lions), David Bedingham (WP), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Nandre Burger (WP), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Dane Paterson (WP), Dane Piedt (Knights), Migael Pretorius (NW Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), and Kyle Verreynne (WP).