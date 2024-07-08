More to Stubbs than just big hitting, says Test coach Conrad

Shukri Conrad said it was “unfair” to pigeonhole Tristan Stubbs as only a limited overs batter, saying the broad-shouldered 23-year-old had one of the best techniques in SA.
Stubbs will bat at No 3 in the Proteas’ two-match Test series against the West Indies in August, a position previously held by legendary players such as Jacques Kallis and Hashim Amla, who were known for their patience and solidity. In contrast, Stubbs’ thunderous and creative hitting has made him a sought-after player in the T20 format.
However, Conrad explained that there was more to Stubbs’ batting.
“He’s the type of cricketer I want at the top of the order; he’s got all the makings of a top class No 3 batter. I certainly wouldn’t be giving someone something to do that they aren’t capable of. I’m not hanging him out to dry,” said the Proteas’ Test coach.
“Technically he is one of the best around. It’s unfair that people see him as just a white ball player. I know it’s a different format, but you look at the way he commanded his space during the World Cup, he has imprinted himself on games.
“We have eight Tests [coming up], he’ll get a really good run. I have to keep an eye on the future with this Test squad and he is definitely part of that future.”
Conrad did not feel playing Stubbs at what is widely regarded as the most important batting position in the Test line-up was a bold move. He has watched Stubbs closely in the past 18 months — including during the SA A side’s tour to Sri Lanka in 2023 — and became convinced of Stubbs ability to play Test cricket successfully. .
Stubbs made a hundred in the second unofficial “test” on that tour, batting at No 3, in conditions he’d previously not encountered — slow, low, spinner friendly pitches.
The Proteas are likely to face similar surfaces in the West Indies and definitely for their next tour to Bangladesh in October. Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi will open the batting, with skipper Temba Bavuma, at No 4 and David Bedingham to slot in at No 5
“Tristan is a hell of a player, I think he has all the makings of a top class No 3 batter. Some might say it’s a big call, but I am not going to throw someone in at the deep end and give him a task I didn’t think he was capable of handling.”
Stubbs’ record in the few first class matches he played last season, does justify Conrad’s judgment. Besides an excellent century for his provincial team, the EP Warriors at St George’s Park against a top quality Central Gauteng Lions attack, Stubbs later in the season scored a triple century in Pietermaritzburg, that underlined his ability to bat for a long time.
The 16-man squad selected for the West Indies, includes Ryan Rickelton, who missed out on selection for the Indian series last summer, and there is a first call up to the Test team for Stubbs teammate at the Warriors, Matthew Breetzke. It’s unlikely Breetzke will play in the Caribbean, but with the SA A side tour which had been scheduled to that region, being cancelled, Conrad felt he needed the extra cover.
Besides the absence of Marco Jansen, who will undertake an extended rehab programme, alongside doing technical work on his action, the rest of the bowling unit contains no surprises.
The first Test will be played in Trinidad from August 7, while the second Test in Guyana starts on August 15.
Proteas Test squad: Temba Bavuma* (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke*, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi*, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder*, Lungi Ngidi*, Dane Paterson*, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne*.
*Players will be attending a training camp in Durban next week.
More to Stubbs than just big hitting, says Test coach Conrad
Stubbs will bat at No 3 in the Proteas’ two-match Test series against the West Indies in August
