MCC chief backs T20 as Shastri wants fewer Test teams

The 20-overs format should be used to spread the game, president Mark Nicholas says

08 July 2024 - 13:42
by Amlan Chakraborty
India coach Ravi Shastri. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/LEE SMITH/REUTERS
New Delhi — Restricting Test cricket to six or seven teams and using the 20-overs format as the vehicle to spread the game were some of the views aired at a symposium organised by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday.

Test cricket’s dwindling appeal outside India, England and Australia has coincided with the proliferation of lucrative T20 leagues worldwide.

Though Test cricket at the top level still often produces drama, the brevity and action-packed nature of 20-overs cricket has quickly made it the preferred format for the game’s new fans.

Former India player and coach Ravi Shastri said Test cricket must remain competitive and the only way to do so was to have only the stronger teams competing in this format.

“When you don’t have quality, that is when the ratings drop, there are fewer people in the crowd, it’s meaningless cricket, which is the last thing sport wants,” Shastri said at World Cricket Connects, an event at Lord’s hosted by the MCC.

“You have 12 Test match teams. Bring it down to six or seven and have a promotion and relegation system.

“You can have two tiers but let the top six keep playing to sustain the interest in Test cricket.

“You can spread the game in other formats, like T20,” he added.

Former Australia batter and coach Justin Langer said while he loved T20 leagues, he wanted international cricket to be protected for the impact it can have on young people.

He cited examples including West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph’s memorial debut series in Australia this year.

“It had Australia enthralled and it brought the Caribbean to life,” Langer said.

“Last week we saw a million people turn up to see India celebrated for winning the World Cup.

“That is bilateral cricket and international cricket.”

Summing up the themes, MCC president Mark Nicholas said the views were not to suggest Test cricket was unwarranted, and that cricket needed money to sustain itself.

“T20 cricket is the behemoth that everyone wants,” he said.

“It is where the new market is, where the fans are and where the money is.

“In cricket, money is seen as a dirty word but it shouldn’t be because it is the only way to sustain the game.”

Reuters

Abhishek Sharma ton steers India to 100-run T20 win over Zimbabwe

The batsman hit 15 boundaries as he scored a century in 47 balls while the World Cup winners notched up 234-2
Sport
20 hours ago

Proteas coach upbeat despite defeat in World Cup final

Rob Walter says team was resilient, had a great skill set and showed great versatility
Sport
3 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: There is a world of difference between choking and being choked

The emphasis in SA after the Proteas’ heartbreaking loss by seven runs to India in the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday was on the ...
Sport
6 days ago

Bumrah or bust... Proteas didn’t choke

But SA had several errors like that over the course of what was a topsy-turvy, and enthralling final
Sport
1 week ago

India trounce England to reach T20 World Cup final with Proteas

India win by 68 runs in rain-hit second semifinal to book their place in Saturday’s final
Sport
1 week ago
