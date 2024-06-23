Sport / Cricket

Jordan hat-trick paves England’s way to T20 semifinals

The pace bowler sets the defending champions up for a crushing 10 wicket victory over the US

23 June 2024 - 20:57
by John Mehaffey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
England's Chris Jordan celebrates the wicket of Nosthush Kenjige, the second wicket of his hat-trick. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PHILIP BROWN
England's Chris Jordan celebrates the wicket of Nosthush Kenjige, the second wicket of his hat-trick. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PHILIP BROWN

Pace bowler Chris Jordan celebrated his return to the England side with a hat-trick on Sunday in the land of his birth to set the defending champions up for a crushing 10 wicket victory over the US and a place in the T20 World Cup semifinals.

After dismissing the US for 115 from 18.5 overs in their final Super Eight group match, England captain Jos Butler (83 not out), who effortlessly lofted five sixes in an over off left-arm slow bowler Harmeet Singh, and Phil Salt (25 not out), stroked their way to 117 without loss from 9.4 overs.

After being asked to bat first, the US lost their last five wickets in six balls.

Jordan, who had replaced Mark Wood, began the 19th over by having Corey Anderson caught at long-on by Harry Brook. Two balls later he clean bowled Ali Khan, then trapped Nosthush Kenjige lbw and bowled Saurabh Netravalkar to complete his hat-trick, all three falling without scoring.

Jordan finished with 4/10 from 2.5 overs after another master-class in wrist spin from Adil Rashid, who was named man of the match.

Rashid took 2/13 from his four overs, including the prize wicket of captain Aaron Jones who was bowled for 10 misjudging a googly that spun back to hit his stumps.

Nitish Kumar top-scored with 30 and former New Zealand all-rounder Anderson struck some belligerent shots late in the innings but it was all far too little too late on an excellent batting surface at the Kensington Oval.

“Very nice to do this at a special place like this,” said Jordan. “I thought we worked out the conditions well. Rashid came on and controlled one end and the way Livi [Jason Livingstone] bowled set the game up.”

After Butler won the toss and opted to field first Andries Gous flicked the fourth ball from left-arm paceman Reece Topley’s first over for a six over the fine leg boundary but was caught for eight attempting a similar shot from the final delivery.

Jofra Archer, also representing England in the country of his birth, opened from the other end, conceding a six when Kumar was late on his hook shot and the ball took the top edge and flew over the third man boundary.

A more authentic shot from Topley’s second over soared over long-on for another six.

Left-arm paceman Sam Curran took over from Archer and struck with his third ball, dismissing Steven Taylor caught at point by Moeen Ali for 12, his 50th ODI wicket.

Rashid then bowled Jones and at the halfway stage the American side were precariously placed at 65/3. They were never to recover as Livingstone, with his mixture of wrist and finger spin, was almost as effective from the other end, capturing 1/24 from his four overs.

“I thought if we could bring our intensity we’d be too good,” Butler said. “We’ve got great options. We wanted to bring Chris Jordan back. He adds a bit of depth with his batting capabilities as well. A world cup hat-trick is a great effort.”

Reuters

Afghanistan’s Khan can finally sleep after avenging Australia defeat

Twenty-one-run win in Kingstown reignites Afghan hopes of making history
Sport
18 hours ago

England revive World Cup defence with win over Windies

The defending champions brush aside their struggles in the opening phase of the Twenty20 tournament with an eight-wicket victory
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas beat spirited US in Super Eight thriller

Proteas sink Americans by 18 runs in the first T20 World Cup Super Eight game
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas won’t be taking US lightly as Super Eights kick off

Ahead of a demanding week of Super Eight fixtures the primary question for the Proteas is: Can their batting achieve similar levels of excellence and ...
Sport
5 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: SA will need more than ‘aura’ in the days ahead

Proteas looked anything but confident in their T20 matches so far
Opinion
6 days ago

Proteas already peeking past Nepal

SA bowlers unlikely to be tested until Super Eights phase
Sport
1 week ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: True drama of Nassau County lost to those watching on TV

Unexpected drama unfolds on the pitch in Proteas match in the US
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs close to naming new coaching staff
Sport / Soccer
2.
Erasmus not fussed by imperfect Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Franco Smith’s coaching credentials continue to ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bulls coach Jake White may be missing a trick
Sport / Rugby
5.
Jordan hat-trick paves England’s way to T20 ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Afghanistan’s Khan can finally sleep after avenging Australia defeat

Sport / Cricket

Proteas beat spirited US in Super Eight thriller

Sport / Cricket

England revive World Cup defence with win over Windies

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.