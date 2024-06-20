Sport / Cricket

England revive World Cup defence with win over Windies

The defending champions brush aside their struggles in the opening phase of the Twenty20 tournament with an eight-wicket victory

20 June 2024 - 14:52
by Nick Mulvenney
Phil Salt and Jonathan Bairstow of England celebrate victory in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup match between England and West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 19 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. Picture: ROBERT CIANFLONE/GETTY IMAGES
Defending champions England brushed aside their struggles in the opening phase of the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over the previously unbeaten West Indies in their Super Eight opener in St Lucia on Wednesday.

England’s bowlers restricted West Indies to 180/4 on the same pitch where the co-hosts had scored 218 against Afghanistan on Monday before opener Phil Salt led the way with 87 from 47 balls as the batters got the job done inside 18 overs.

Having squeaked into the second stage on net run rate, England will take a huge boost of confidence from beating one of the in-form teams at the tournament to top Group 2 with SA, whom they meet at the same ground on Friday.

The meeting of the only two teams to have won the T20 World Cup twice was expected to be a run-fest and much of the credit for the win must go to the England bowlers for preventing the big-hitting locals from cutting loose.

Having won the toss and elected to field, they served up 51 dot balls and took regular wickets in the second half of the innings to prevent any of the West Indies batters from reaching a half century.

A groin injury ended opener Brandon King’s night on 23 but West Indies would still have been confident of a big score when they reached the halfway point of their innings on 82 without loss.

Just when they would have been looking to accelerate however, the other opener, Johnson Charles, fell into a trap and holed out in the deep for 38 off the bowling of Moeen Ali.

Danger man Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rovman Powell both scored 36 before being dismissed in successive overs and Andre Russell followed for one in the next over to leave West Indies on 143/4 in the 17th over.

Sherfane Rutherford (28 not out) and Romario Shepherd put on another 37 runs but England will have been confident that it was a reachable target, particularly after Salt and Jos Buttler put on 67 for the first wicket.

Buttler was trapped in front by Roston Chase’s off-spin for 25 but Salt kept the runs ticking over before he was joined by Jonny Bairstow.

Salt let Bairstow (48 not out) take the strike initially but clubbed 30 off Shepherd in the 16th over with three sixes and three fours to all but finish the chase.

Reuters

