Sport / Cricket

Proteas beat spirited US in Super Eight thriller

Proteas sink Americans by 18 runs in the first T20 World Cup Super Eight game

19 June 2024 - 21:30
by Rohith Nair
Anrich Nortje celebrates with Kagiso Rabada after taking the wicket of Corey Anderson of US during the T20 World Cup Super Eight match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda, June 19 2024. Picture: GARETH COPLEY/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — The Proteas beat the US by 18 runs in the first T20 World Cup Super Eight game in Antigua on Wednesday as Kagiso Rabada’s experience came to the fore at the end of a tense game.

Having struggled on New York’s slow pitches in the group stage, the Proteas scored freely at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, posting 194-4 on the back of Quinton de Kock’s fine knock of 74.

In response, US opener Andries Gous (80 not out) provided the fireworks along with Harmeet Singh (38) down the order, but fast bowler Rabada picked up crucial wickets in his spell of 3-18 and restricted the run rate as the US fell short.

"We’ve had some tricky wickets coming up to this game and I think it’s just nice to spend some time out in the middle," player of the match De Kock said.

Quinton de Kock in action at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda, June 19 2024. Picture: GARETH COPLEY/GETTY IMAGES
The US had won the toss and opted to field first, picking up the wicket of Reeza Hendricks early but De Kock cut loose as SA scored at over 10 runs per over during the powerplay.

De Kock reached his fifty in 26 balls and shared a 110-run partnership with skipper Aiden Markram off 60 deliveries.

Harmeet Singh dismissed De Kock when he mistimed a full toss and was caught near the boundary and the all-rounder was on a hat-trick when he had David Miller caught and bowled.

Markram fell four runs short of his fifty when he chased a wide loose ball and Ali Khan took a sharp diving catch to give Saurabh Netravalkar his second wicket.

Despite Netravalkar’s superb spell (2-21), the others failed to contain SA as Heinrich Klaasen dealt in sixes and scored a quick-fire 36 in an unbroken 53-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs (20) to propel them to 194-4.

American opener Steven Taylor (24) underlined his intent when he smashed a boundary off the first ball, but after four fours and a six, he fell to Rabada when a mistimed shot was caught at mid-off.

The fast bowler also dismissed Nitish Kumar, who was caught at deep square leg, and US captain Aaron Jones fell for a duck to spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Gous continued to resist, bringing up his fifty with back-to-back sixes, but the required run rate continued to climb.

There was hope when Shamsi went for 22 runs in an expensive 18th over but Rabada returned to dismiss Harmeet, conceding only two runs in the penultimate over.

"It’s hard to take the defeat after getting so close. We could have been a little more disciplined bowling-wise," Jones said.

"It could have been a closer game and we could have got over the line."

Reuters 

Proteas won't be taking US lightly as Super Eights kick off

Ahead of a demanding week of Super Eight fixtures the primary question for the Proteas is: Can their batting achieve similar levels of excellence and ...
Sport
2 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: SA will need more than 'aura' in the days ahead

Proteas looked anything but confident in their T20 matches so far
Opinion
2 days ago
