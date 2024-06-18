Proteas won’t be taking US lightly as Super Eights kick off

While they won all four of their group matches — three on seamer friendly tracks in a temporary facility in New York and the other on a spinners paradise at Arnos Vale in St Vincent — the Proteas have yet to score more than 120 in an innings. On two occasions they were chasing, but in the matches where they set targets, they failed on both occasions to properly use the base they had provided for themselves.

“It’s been a good four games for the team. It didn’t always go according to plan, we didn’t play our best cricket but we still got over the line,” said Baartman.

He has played a leading role in the defence of modest totals against Bangladesh and then Nepal. On the first occasion, he conceded seven runs in the penultimate over, leaving Keshav Maharaj to defend 11 runs in New York and against Nepal, with eight runs to work with, he made sure SA squeaked home by one run.

“I remember from way back, speaking to my coaches in high school and at the academy and their motto was, ‘the one that is the calmest in a particular situation is the one that comes out on top.’ I just focus on staying calm, I’ve been in these situations before ... there is pressure, but if I execute, there is nothing more that I can do. Just don’t show fear, or show that the batter is on top. Those are the small margins in a game.”

For Hendricks, whose 43 against Nepal is the highest score by a Proteas top order batter in the tournament, it is important that he, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram in particular show similar traits as their bowlers. “The chats remain positive; we are trying to find ways to deal with it to get runs on the board. The spirits are OK.”