India’s ‘genius Bumrah’ derails Pakistan at T20 World Cup

India’s Jasprit Bumrah high-fives with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Babar Azam in the T20 World Cup, Group A match, against Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on June 9. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
New York — Jasprit Bumrah appears unaware of the popular perception that T20 cricket is a batter-friendly format as India’s pace spearhead delivered another match-winning performance in Sunday’s World Cup blockbuster against Pakistan.
Bumrah may not enjoy the rock star status afforded to batters Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma back home but the 30-year-old is the go-to man when India’s batsmen flounder.
Like they did in the Group A contest against archrivals Pakistan, who bundled out India for 119 with one over left in their innings.
Babar Azam’s team looked on course for victory at 80/3 after 14 overs before Bumrah intervened.
The seamer bowled a well-set Mohammad Rizwan (31) to bring India back into the contest, though Pakistan still looked in charge needing 21 runs from 12 balls with five wickets in hand.
The right-arm seamer with a slingshot action then returned to send down a decisive penultimate over.
Bumrah conceded only three runs in that over while removing Iftikhar Ahmed, Pakistan’s final hope, to set up India’s six-run victory in the low-scoring thriller.
Bumrah’s 24 deliveries included 15 dot balls, illustrating the accuracy that makes him such an asset, especially in this format.
“We’ve seen over the years what he can do,” Rohit said after India went 7-1 against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.
“We want him to be in that kind of mindset till the end of the World Cup. He’s a genius with the ball.”
Pakistan, finalists in the previous edition of the tournament, risk an early exit having also lost to the US in their opener.
Bumrah, who finished with 3/14, said there was less assistance for the bowlers in the second innings but he did not have trouble adjusting to conditions.
“Even when there is help, you can be desperate and … try to pull off that magic delivery,” he told reporters after claiming his second successive player-of-the-match award.
“We had to be accurate because if you go for magic deliveries and try to be too desperate, run-making becomes easy.”
India’s ‘genius Bumrah’ derails Pakistan at T20 World Cup
The player of the match is the go-to man when his batsmen flounder, like they did against their archrivals
New York — Jasprit Bumrah appears unaware of the popular perception that T20 cricket is a batter-friendly format as India’s pace spearhead delivered another match-winning performance in Sunday’s World Cup blockbuster against Pakistan.
Bumrah may not enjoy the rock star status afforded to batters Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma back home but the 30-year-old is the go-to man when India’s batsmen flounder.
Like they did in the Group A contest against archrivals Pakistan, who bundled out India for 119 with one over left in their innings.
Babar Azam’s team looked on course for victory at 80/3 after 14 overs before Bumrah intervened.
The seamer bowled a well-set Mohammad Rizwan (31) to bring India back into the contest, though Pakistan still looked in charge needing 21 runs from 12 balls with five wickets in hand.
The right-arm seamer with a slingshot action then returned to send down a decisive penultimate over.
Bumrah conceded only three runs in that over while removing Iftikhar Ahmed, Pakistan’s final hope, to set up India’s six-run victory in the low-scoring thriller.
Bumrah’s 24 deliveries included 15 dot balls, illustrating the accuracy that makes him such an asset, especially in this format.
“We’ve seen over the years what he can do,” Rohit said after India went 7-1 against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.
“We want him to be in that kind of mindset till the end of the World Cup. He’s a genius with the ball.”
Pakistan, finalists in the previous edition of the tournament, risk an early exit having also lost to the US in their opener.
Bumrah, who finished with 3/14, said there was less assistance for the bowlers in the second innings but he did not have trouble adjusting to conditions.
“Even when there is help, you can be desperate and … try to pull off that magic delivery,” he told reporters after claiming his second successive player-of-the-match award.
“We had to be accurate because if you go for magic deliveries and try to be too desperate, run-making becomes easy.”
Reuters
India beat Pakistan in low-scoring thriller at T20 World Cup
Windies thrash Uganda at T20 World Cup
David Warner and Travis Head lead Australia’s World Cup charge against England
After Miller’s heroics, Proteas get set for tigerish Bangladesh
Not so pitch perfect in New York at T20 World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
India beat Pakistan in low-scoring thriller at T20 World Cup
Windies thrash Uganda at T20 World Cup
Proteas take a good bite of the Big Apple
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.