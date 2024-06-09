Windies thrash Uganda at T20 World Cup

Uganda equalled the lowest score ever recorded at a Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday when they tumbled to 39 all out against the West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Netherlands also scored 39 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

West Indies, who reached 173/5 after winning the toss and electing to bat, won by 134 runs, the second-largest margin in T20 World Cup history.

Playing their final game in Guyana before flying to Trinidad where they meet New Zealand on Wednesday, the co-hosts also struggled to time the ball on another low, slow pitch.

Opener Johnson Charles top scored with 44 from 42 balls, hitting one mighty six, and captain Rovman Powell hit another on to the top of the grand stand in his innings of 22.

However, it was once again the powerful Andre Russell (30 not out) who accelerated the scoring rate by slashing four boundaries in the final over.