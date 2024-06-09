Sport / Cricket

David Warner and Travis Head lead Australia’s World Cup charge against England

Aussies smash their way to a total of 201/7 at T20 World Cup ‘clash of champions’ in Barbados

09 June 2024 - 17:53
by Alan Baldwin
Australia's David Warner plays a stroke in their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup group B match against England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS
David Warner and Travis Head led Australia to a comfortable 36-run victory over England in a clash of champions at the Twenty20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday.

Australia were the first side to reach the 200 mark in this tournament, smashing their way to a total of 201/7 at Bridgetown’s Kensington Oval to leave defending champions England facing a daunting run chase.

Warner blasted 39 from 16 balls, including four sixes and two fours, and Head contributed 34 off 18 as Australia advanced to 74/2 at the end of the power play.

Moeen Ali bowled Warner to make the breakthrough at 70/1 after five overs and Jofra Archer dismissed Head, also bowled, as England fought back with two quick wickets.

England reached 54/0 in the power play and Ali hit three sixes in the 14th over. He departed in the 16th for 25 from 15 balls, however, after lofting a catch to Warner on the boundary to leave England in serious trouble on 128/5.

Captain Jos Buttler had earlier hit a top-scoring 42 from 28 balls but England finished well short on 165/6.

Australia, the ODI World Cup and world Test champions, are second in Group B after two games with England fourth. 

Reuters

India captain Rohit paves the way for easy win over Ireland

The opener posted an impressive half-century before retiring hurt to guide his team to an eight-wicket victory
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas take a good bite of the Big Apple

After winning their opening match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, the team were able to sample the sights and sounds of New York
Sport
4 days ago

Not so pitch perfect in New York at T20 World Cup

Heinrich Klaasen tells players to 'suck it up' amid criticism of the pitch and outfield
Sport
3 days ago
