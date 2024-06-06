Sport / Cricket

Man of few words Baartman lets the ball do the talking

Proteas bowler gets a wicket with first ball in his World Cup debut against Sri Lanka

06 June 2024 - 16:30
by STUART HESS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ottniel Baartman celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka with his first ball in international cricket. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Ottniel Baartman celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka with his first ball in international cricket. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES

When Ottniel Baartman sat by the side of the Western Hope Cricket Club field in Bridgton, Oudtshoorn, playing cricket in New York was the last thing on his mind.  

“For me, I wanted to be out of there. I wanted to have a better living, have a better future. I knew with cricket that might happen,” he said earlier this year.

Softly spoken and not keen on saying very much, Baartman, made his World Cup debut against Sri Lanka on Monday and promptly took a wicket with his first ball.

“It was a dream, what you want as a player. To get a wicket with the first ball is exceptional,” he said.

In a Proteas attack including a modern great in Kagiso Rabada, the fire and brimstone of Anrich Nortjé and the glittering talent of Marco Jansen, it’s easy to miss Baartman. He doesn’t give any flashy quotes, his Instagram page is only about cricket and in the main is made up of other accounts pointing out when he has performed well.

However, Baartman doesn’t believe he is operating in the shadow of that trio. “I won’t say under the radar, there are world-class players in SA. You have to stand out and produce the performances and I feel the last couple of years have been a stand out for me, especially with the ball on and off the field.”

It is through the SA20 that Baartman garnered the public’s attention. He was first picked for the Test tour to Pakistan in 2021, on the back of solid performances domestically for the KZN Dolphins. It was somewhat surprising, but then he missed the trip with an illness.

I won’t say under the radar, there are world-class players in SA. You have to stand out and produce the performances and I feel the last couple of years have been a stand out for me, especially with the ball on and off the field.

When the SA20 came around, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape made Baartman one of their two pre-auction signings — meaning they didn’t want to risk him going to another team. The other was Aiden Markram.    

Baartman thrived in that family environment created by Markram and head coach Adrian Birrell. He was instrumental in what was a surprising run to the final and ultimately the team’s victory in the inaugural edition of that competition.

He was subsequently called up to the Proteas, for a set of white ball matches against India, but again, injury robbed him of a start. Not that Rob Walter, the Proteas limited overs coach, had forgotten him. “Walter told me that with good performances in the SA20 and the domestic league, I’m in with a shout.”

Baartman promptly took 18 wickets in the second edition of the SA20, an improvement on his 2023 performance, leaving Walter with no option.

That also grabbed the attention of the Delhi Capitals, who called him up as part of their extended squad for the IPL, thus providing Baartman with his first opportunity to make a trip overseas, at the age of 31.

He has now chalked off Delhi, Miami, Kingston and New York in just two months. He took three wickets on debut against the West Indies and then in his first World Cup match, got the wicket of Pathum Nissanka.

Sure it was a helpful surface, but as a bowler, you still have to put the ball in the right areas. “I’d take this wicket with me everywhere,” Baartman said of the drop-in surface at the Nassau County Stadium.

India captain Rohit paves the way for easy win over Ireland

The opener posted an impressive half-century before retiring hurt to guide his team to an eight-wicket victory
Sport
1 day ago

After U-19 triumph Markram wants to make his mark as senior skipper

Ten years on, he gets first opportunity to lead senior Proteas at T20 World Cup
Sport
1 week ago

NEIL MANTHORP: De Kock and Nortjé could do with some hunch management

Australian captain Cummins often makes intuitive decisions that do not follow the data
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Teenager Andreeva shocks ill Sabalenka to enter ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Proteas take a good bite of the Big Apple
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bulls shouldn't underestimate Benetton in URC ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Paolini advances to first Grand Slam semifinal
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Broos shrugs off revenge as Bafana take on Nigeria
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

All-rounder Cameron Green ready to ‘bat anywhere’ for Australia

Sport / Cricket

Proteas take a good bite of the Big Apple

Sport / Cricket

Rabada’s return a welcome boost for Proteas

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.