All-rounder Cameron Green ready to ‘bat anywhere’ for Australia

Australia's Cameron Green and Todd Murphy at The Oval in London, Britain, July 27 2023. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
Melbourne — Australian all-rounder Cameron Green says is he ready to bat up and down the order at the T20 World Cup after being used in several roles during the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The right-hander had a slow start batting at No 3 for Royal Challengers Bangalore but thrived when slotted into the middle order after being dropped for a few games.
Australia’s batting line-up at the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the US and West Indies, is well set but Green’s versatility could come in handy if selectors opt for a second all-rounder.
Green may also be called into action while captain and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is unable to bowl as he recovers from a hamstring strain.
“That’s the beauty of what I’ve been exposed to in the past few years,” Green told reporters in Barbados in the lead-up to Australia’s opener against Oman.
“It’s not always been a consistent spot that I’ve locked into.
“But … I’m also thankful for that. I feel like I can jump in at many different roles.
“That’s where I see myself this tournament, maybe plugging holes in the team.”
Green is not the only Australian player to notice improvement after an IPL spell.
Fast bowler Pat Cummins savoured a successful tournament as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping his team to the final. Cummins said his T20 bowling was probably as good as it has ever been over the past 10 years.
“We played 17 consecutive games [at the IPL],” the Test and one-day captain told Cricket Australia’s website.
“For the most part, international T20s are after the Test series, and you’ve got to try to hit a yorker or a slower ball, and then go back to a Test series.
“So just getting the pace of the game and executing some of those balls that you need more in T20 cricket than in other formats, I feel really well placed.”
Reigning Test and one-day world champions Australia are bidding to become the first team to hold all three of cricket’s major global trophies with victory in the T20 World Cup.
