Rabada’s return a welcome boost for Proteas

While batters have shown plenty of innovation, which has also helped to elevate scoring, Simons is of the view that bowlers don’t have to follow that trend to put a halt on scoring.

“I don’t think there’s a tremendous amount of new balls that will be invented.

“There are two things; the one, is the accuracy of the execution, and then being very smart with tactics.”

The Proteas arrived in New York on Friday and had their first look at the Nassau County International Stadium, where they will play three of their four group matches, on Saturday.

Simons said they would be paying close attention to the only warm-up match to be played at the venue between Bangladesh and India, which took place on Saturday morning, New York time.

“We don’t know what the pitch will play like. No-one knows these conditions,” Simons said.