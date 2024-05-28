Proteas’ top order set to attack from the get-go

Proteas white ball head coach Rob Walter believes his top order batters will need no invitation to attack bowlers from ball one as they continue preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and US starting on Sunday.
Walter’s charges will contest an intra-squad warm-up match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Thursday (4.30pm SA time) before their quest for World Cup glory begins on Monday with a clash against Sri Lanka at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, also starting at 4.30pm.
Walter said it was important for his players to understand the direction in which the game was moving.
Furthermore, he also previously mentioned the Indian Premier League and how the introduction of the impact player has changed the way those teams play the game, albeit that rule will have no influence on the global showpiece.
“From our point of view, you don’t need to speak to guys like Quinny [Quinton] de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks as to fast starts and playing aggressively at the top. They do that naturally and we saw that in the last series,” he said on Tuesday.
The Proteas side will look vastly different to the outfit whitewashed 3-0 by the West Indies at the weekend when they take to the field against the Lankans on Monday with the return of the IPL and other rested players.
Asked to comment on the importance of his middle-order picks, including the likes of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Marco Jansen, Walter said he felt their ability to adapt to game situations and execute their plans could play a key role in how deep a run they make in the tournament.
“Those [middle order] positions are very tough to play in T20 cricket. I wouldn’t say [batting] at the top of the order is easy, but in terms of requirements, it is slightly easier because you know what is needed. It is pretty consistent in terms of how you have to play.
“Positions four and five, even three at times, really have to respond well to where the game is, the conditions and what is needed in the game itself from a positional point of view.
“So the game from start to finish requires a high level of skill now, but in terms of adaptability, those guys are critical,” he said.
In terms of their preparations, Walter said the group was in a good space despite the Windies series result and felt there was no reason they could not bring silverware back to SA.
“For the most part, you’re dealing with a side that has a lot of experienced players from a T20 point of view. Yes, they came together in different stages, but it is not too dissimilar to a number of teams.
“Of course, I would have liked the preparation for the WC to look a lot different, but it is what it is, these are the cards dealt and we have to be ready,” he added.
