International Cricket Council lifts status of Major League Cricket in US

MLC secures List A status, plans expansion to 10 teams

28 May 2024 - 20:25
by Shifa Jahan
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Bengaluru — Major League Cricket (MLC), a one season-old T20 tournament in the US, has secured official List A status from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a major boost for the sport in North America.

MLC plans to expand from six to 10 teams to raise cricket’s profile in the lucrative US sports market which is dominated by basketball, baseball and American football.

“We are really excited for the news as it’s a recognition of the standard and high quality of players taking part in the tournament,” tournament director Justin Geale told ESPNcricinfo.

“By awarding MLC List A status for the upcoming season, it acknowledges the strength and growing stature of the tournament and ultimately will help to enhance the credibility of the sport in the US on a global scale.”

The US is co-hosting this year’s men’s Twenty20 World Cup with West Indies and 2024 MLC will start on July 5, a week after the global tournament ends.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is head coach of Washington Freedom and West Indian Kieron Pollard, SA’s Faf du Plessis and Australian Aaron Finch are among high-profile players who have signed up for MLC teams.

“It was always intended to be a 10-team league,” MLC CEO Vijay Srinivasan, told the Guardian. “Studies show that we are a big enough country, with a big enough demographic to support 10 teams.”

“We had 19 games in our first season, will have 25 in our second. I think we want to get to 34 next year, and just gradually keep expanding.”

Four IPL (Indian Premier League) franchises either own teams in MLC or have invested in the league. IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders own the Los Angeles franchise and Mumbai Indians have bought MLC champions MI New York.

The US men’s team recently beat Bangladesh in a Twenty20 series, their first series victory over an ICC full member nation, ahead of their first appearance at the T20 World Cup which runs from June 1-29.

Reuters

