‘Bazball or bust’ approach chided by former England captains

Heavy defeat in India raises questions about team’s new attacking blueprint

19 February 2024 - 17:14
by Aadi Nair
Mark Wood and James Anderson walk off the field after England were hammered in the third Test against India at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, on Sunday. Picture: AMIT DAVE/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Former England captains aimed both barrels at the teams high-wire “Bazball” approach in the wake of their thrashing by India in the third Test on Sunday and called for Ben Stokes side to temper their aggressive strategy to avoid further humiliation.

England lost by 434 runs in Rajkot to go 2-1 down in the five-match series, with the heavy defeat prompting questions about the attacking blueprint laid out for the side by skipper Stokes and head coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum.

“This England team are hell-bent on doing things their way, and ‘saving Test cricket. They are giving Test cricket a shot in the arm because they are so exciting,” Michael Vaughan wrote in Britains Daily Telegraph.

“But ultimately they have to be better than that now. They didn’t win in New Zealand, they didnt win the Ashes, and if they carry on like this, they are going to lose in India. As a team, you are judged on series victories.”

Michael Atherton said opener Ben Ducketts “the more the better” comments after the third day regarding a realistic target England could chase down were fanciful.

“One can admire the positivity and playfulness of Ben Duckett and this England team — such were his comments on the third evening — while also questioning their occasional self-delusion,” Atherton wrote in the Times.

“Careful husbandry of resources is not the Bazball way.

“They have been profligate in the extreme in this match, wasting a golden opportunity to build on Ducketts brilliant second-day hundred and to achieve parity or more on the first innings.

“They were forced to take some bitter medicine as a consequence on a stifling and totally demoralising fourth day in Rajkot.”

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain said England must learn from their mistakes.

“If England dont consider tweaks, Bazball just becomes a cult that cant be questioned,” he added.

“I am not asking them to alter their mantra, just to review the last couple of matches and ask themselves: ‘how can we improve’?

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, English umpire Richard Kettleborough said: “RIP Bazball. England has been humiliated.”

Reuters

