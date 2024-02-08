Harsh realities of Test cricket laid bare as Proteas consider changes

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad feels the team’s captain, Neil Brand, did ‘very nicely’ in the leadership role. Picture: JOE ALLISON/GETTY IMAGES
While understanding the context surrounding his team’s heavy defeat in the first Test against New Zealand, Shukri Conrad did not mask his disappointment at the outcome.
“I told the players, it’s the Proteas that lost and it’s not OK. It’s tough for everyone here,” the Test team’s head coach said.
Conrad said the record 281-run defeat in four days provided a grim illustration of the “huge divide” that exists between first-class cricket — in which the majority of the players have plenty of experience — and the Test format.
Though for the most part the players, who were given Thursday off, were fine, the brutal nature of Test cricket hit them hardm he said.
“They are in decent spirits. Obviously, a few of them took a bit of a knock in terms of the harsh realities that Test cricket brings and possibly how far away they still are. Many felt they were closer to the Test side and then you go through a few days like they have been and that provides a jolt,” Conrad said.
“If it was a T20 game, you know one performance can win a game for you. [But] it’s five days of cricket where the pressure is relentless and you’ve got to be on top of your game all the time against a quality side.
“It’s easy to say ‘go out and back yourself’, but when your every move is being magnified and your technique is being cut to shreds on TV … those are the harsh realities of Test cricket.
“But the players will be better for the experience and I’m sure we’ll see an improved performance in [the second Test in] Hamilton.”
While it would have been easy for New Zealand to take their foot off the pedal, Conrad was grateful the hosts did not relent in terms of execution and focus.
“New Zealand showed us the greatest respect by going in to bat a second time, because that’s what they would have done if they were playing Australia, England or a full-strength SA side.
“They did not patronise us by playing it differently. They paid us all the respect in the world, they are treating it as Test cricket where they need to keep doing all their processes properly.”
I think we did nicely on the bowling front given the stocks we have got. But we have to look at how else to challenge them.
