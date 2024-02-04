England lose Duckett chasing 399 against India

England batsman Ben Duckett hits the ball watched by Srikar Bharat during day three of the second Test between India and England at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, February 4 2024. Picture: STU FORESTER/GETTY IMAGES
New Delhi — India’s Shubman Gill smashed a crucial hundred as the hosts set England a daunting victory target of 399 on day three of the second Test on Sunday.
Gill overcame a jittery start to smash 104 in India’s second innings total of 255 before the home side folded, leaving England to bat out 14 overs in fading light.
The tourists lost the wicket of Ben Duckett (28) to finish on 67/1, still needing 332 to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.
Zak Crawley was batting on 29 at stumps with nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed on nine.
“I’m definitely very pleased but think I left a bit out there,” Gill said of his knock.
"We were in a good position and could have scored a few more runs ... but overall it was a pretty good effort.
“It’s still a pretty decent wicket to bat on ... The odd ball is turning and keeping low — and if we get the ball in the right areas, we will get the job done tomorrow.”
England are fretting about Joe Root’s fitness after he hurt his right little finger when trying to take a catch in the slips. He continues to be monitored.
Lone seamer
Earlier, James Anderson, England’s lone seamer in the match, jolted India with a two-wicket burst after the hosts resumed on 28 for no loss.
Anderson struck in the second over of the day with a delivery that curled around Rohit Sharma’s (13) back to uproot his off-stump.
The seamer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in his next over when the opener played a loose drive and Root took the catch in the slip.
Gill was adjudged lbw to Tom Hartley (4/77) early in his knock. However, the batter reviewed the decision and it was overturned after replays revealed a faint edge.
He was still on four when Anderson rapped him on the pad, but England’s lbw appeal was turned down.
The tourists challenged that decision but the umpire’s call stood.
Gill and Shreyas Iyer (29) threatened to bat England out of the match before two stunning catches dragged the tourists back into the contest.
Ben Stokes sprinted backwards towards long-off and hurled himself full length to grab a catch to dismiss Iyer.
Ben Foakes then pouched a sharp, low catch behind the stumps after Rajat Patidar (nine) had inside-edged Ahmed (3/88).
Gill took a single off-spinner, Shoaib Bashir, to bring up his third test hundred.
England finally got their reviews right to get rid of Gill and Axar Patel (45).
Gill attempted a reverse sweep against Bashir and was adjudged not-out.
England reviewed the decision and replays confirmed the ball had hit the batter’s glove en route to Foakes.
England lose Duckett chasing 399 against India
Shubman Gill smashes crucial hundred after a jittery start as hosts knock up a second innings total of 255
New Delhi — India’s Shubman Gill smashed a crucial hundred as the hosts set England a daunting victory target of 399 on day three of the second Test on Sunday.
Gill overcame a jittery start to smash 104 in India’s second innings total of 255 before the home side folded, leaving England to bat out 14 overs in fading light.
The tourists lost the wicket of Ben Duckett (28) to finish on 67/1, still needing 332 to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.
Zak Crawley was batting on 29 at stumps with nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed on nine.
“I’m definitely very pleased but think I left a bit out there,” Gill said of his knock.
"We were in a good position and could have scored a few more runs ... but overall it was a pretty good effort.
“It’s still a pretty decent wicket to bat on ... The odd ball is turning and keeping low — and if we get the ball in the right areas, we will get the job done tomorrow.”
England are fretting about Joe Root’s fitness after he hurt his right little finger when trying to take a catch in the slips. He continues to be monitored.
Lone seamer
Earlier, James Anderson, England’s lone seamer in the match, jolted India with a two-wicket burst after the hosts resumed on 28 for no loss.
Anderson struck in the second over of the day with a delivery that curled around Rohit Sharma’s (13) back to uproot his off-stump.
The seamer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in his next over when the opener played a loose drive and Root took the catch in the slip.
Gill was adjudged lbw to Tom Hartley (4/77) early in his knock. However, the batter reviewed the decision and it was overturned after replays revealed a faint edge.
He was still on four when Anderson rapped him on the pad, but England’s lbw appeal was turned down.
The tourists challenged that decision but the umpire’s call stood.
Gill and Shreyas Iyer (29) threatened to bat England out of the match before two stunning catches dragged the tourists back into the contest.
Ben Stokes sprinted backwards towards long-off and hurled himself full length to grab a catch to dismiss Iyer.
Ben Foakes then pouched a sharp, low catch behind the stumps after Rajat Patidar (nine) had inside-edged Ahmed (3/88).
Gill took a single off-spinner, Shoaib Bashir, to bring up his third test hundred.
England finally got their reviews right to get rid of Gill and Axar Patel (45).
Gill attempted a reverse sweep against Bashir and was adjudged not-out.
England reviewed the decision and replays confirmed the ball had hit the batter’s glove en route to Foakes.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Abbott dazzles as Aussies seal West Indies ODI series
Faf delivers as Super Kings storm into SA20 playoffs
Pain for Kapp as Proteas slump to eight-wicket loss
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.