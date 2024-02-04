Sport / Cricket

Abbott dazzles as Aussies seal West Indies ODI series

West Indies start well, but world champions prove to be too nimble in Sydney

04 February 2024 - 18:01
by Chiranjit Ojha
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Bengaluru — Australia’s Sean Abbott shone with bat and ball as the world champions beat West Indies by 83 runs in Sydney on Sunday, winning the three-match ODI series 2-0.

Australia, who beat West Indies by eight wickets in the first match on Friday, scored 258/9 in 50 overs after being put in to bat first by the visitors. West Indies were all out for 175 in 43.3 overs in reply.

West Indies started well with Alzarri Joseph (2/74) dismissing both Australian openers in the first three overs.

At one point the hosts were struggling at 167/7 but Abbott, who came in at No 8, helped stabilise the innings with a timely knock of 69 from 63 balls, his second half century and highest individual score in ODIs.

Abbott, 31, also took three wickets for 40 runs as he and Josh Hazelwood (3/43) made the West Indies batters struggle to settle in, with only Keacy Karty (40) and captain Shai Hope (29) having some success with their 53-run fourth-wicket partnership.

The teams will meet in the third ODI on Tuesday in Canberra followed by a three-match T20 International series starting on Friday.

Reuters

Smith shrugs off opener remarks

Australia Test batsman says doubters should take a look at the statistics
Sport
4 days ago

Maphaka stars as SA U19 thump Zimbabwe

The 17-year-old fast-bowler's figures of 5/34 were his second 'fifer' in the competition
Sport
4 days ago

Bafana, Windies and women’s win boost Proteas’ confidence in New Zealand

National team look to events in Australia and Ivory Coast for inspiration in what many see as an impossible task
Sport
4 days ago
