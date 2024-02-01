Mpongwana, De Swardt, Moreki create selection headache for Proteas coach

Shukri Conrad unsurprisingly wants to assess conditions at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, before finalising his playing 11, with the starting team’s balance and especially the composition of the bowling unit cause for head-scratching before Sunday’s first Test.

The Proteas arrived in Mount Maunganui on Thursday, with two training sessions planned for Friday and Saturday. Conrad has offered few clues about the makeup of the starting XI. The first element he would have looked at was the weather, which is set to be fair for all five days.

If history repeats itself, Bay Oval, which has hosted four Tests, is a venue that usually suits an old-fashioned style of Test match play. It is good for batting over the first three days, before breaking up, getting slower and bringing the spinners into play.