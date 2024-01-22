Melbourne — Australia opener Usman Khawaja will return to training on Tuesday after being cleared to play the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane this week.
The 37-year-old batsman retired hurt last Friday in the final few overs of Australia’s thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.
“Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second Test match against the West Indies in Brisbane,” the team said in a statement on Monday. “Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow.”
Australia faced the prospect of searching for a new opener for the second time in the series if Khawaja had been unfit to play in the day-night Test, which begins at the Gabba on Thursday.
Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.
India batter Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England citing personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.
Kohli, 35, has scored nearly 9,000 runs in 113 Test matches.
“Virat has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors ... certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” BCCI said in a statement.
“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons,” it added.
India host England in a five-match series starting on Thursday in Hyderabad. The England squad arrived at the venue on Monday.
Australia’s Khawaja cleared to play second West Indies Test
India batter Virat Kohli pulls out of the first two Tests against England for personal reasons
Melbourne — Australia opener Usman Khawaja will return to training on Tuesday after being cleared to play the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane this week.
The 37-year-old batsman retired hurt last Friday in the final few overs of Australia’s thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.
“Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second Test match against the West Indies in Brisbane,” the team said in a statement on Monday. “Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow.”
Australia faced the prospect of searching for a new opener for the second time in the series if Khawaja had been unfit to play in the day-night Test, which begins at the Gabba on Thursday.
Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.
India batter Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England citing personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.
Kohli, 35, has scored nearly 9,000 runs in 113 Test matches.
“Virat has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors ... certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” BCCI said in a statement.
“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons,” it added.
India host England in a five-match series starting on Thursday in Hyderabad. The England squad arrived at the venue on Monday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.