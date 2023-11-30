Rohit, Kohli to miss ODI, T20Is of SA tour

Oil falls after producers agreed to the cuts of 2.2-million bpd for early 2024
African countries have never stepped into a COP with more solid opportunities to accelerate energy transition
Present version considered outdated as it does not provide for procurement of sufficient new generation capacity
‘The Johannesburg council’s ongoing disregard for the rule of law and ethical standards has led us to a critical juncture, necessitating our call for the council's dissolution,’ the DA says
Leases concluded with new tenants were on average 26.5% higher than the rentals of the outgoing tenants
Investors are demanding a higher premium to hold SA long-term government bonds given concerns about the country’s public finances,
Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Mukuru CEO Andy Jury about winning in Africa’s competitive money transfer market
US, Japan, UAE among first to announce new contributions
Victory over Rwanda means Zimbabwe misses out despite beating Kenya
Company’s Africa president Neale Hill joins VW’s Thomas Schaeffer in raising the alarm about the dire long-term consequences of power cuts, and dysfunction at Transnet
New Delhi — Captain Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli will skip the white-ball leg of India’s forthcoming tour of SA, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.
Rohit and Kohli were part of the India team that lost to Australia in the final of the 50-overs home World Cup recently.
In Rohit’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the three-match T20 series beginning in Durban on December 10.
Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will take charge for the three one-day internationals that follow before Rohit and Kohli return for the two-Test series.
“Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had requested the board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.
India dropped middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane while Cheteshwar Pujara could not force his way back in, with both seemingly at the end of their international careers.
Seamer Mohammed Shami was picked for the Tests in Centurion and Cape Town subject to him passing a fitness test.
India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna
India T20 squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar
India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rohit, Kohli to miss ODI, T20Is of SA tour
India cricket board says captain and batter will return for two-Test series
New Delhi — Captain Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli will skip the white-ball leg of India’s forthcoming tour of SA, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.
Rohit and Kohli were part of the India team that lost to Australia in the final of the 50-overs home World Cup recently.
In Rohit’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the three-match T20 series beginning in Durban on December 10.
Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will take charge for the three one-day internationals that follow before Rohit and Kohli return for the two-Test series.
“Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had requested the board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.
India dropped middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane while Cheteshwar Pujara could not force his way back in, with both seemingly at the end of their international careers.
Seamer Mohammed Shami was picked for the Tests in Centurion and Cape Town subject to him passing a fitness test.
India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna
India T20 squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar
India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.