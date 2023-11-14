India juggernaut faces familiar New Zealand hurdle in World Cup semis

India's Rohit Sharma during practice. Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
Bengaluru — A seemingly unstoppable India stand on the verge of their first World Cup final since the triumphant 2011 campaign on home soil but must face their bogey team to get there, as they take on New Zealand in Wednesday’s semifinal in Mumbai.
Rohit Sharma’s side have been in incredible form so far, winning all nine of their group matches, including a four-wicket victory over the Black Caps in Dharamsala.
However, India were also heavily fancied to beat New Zealand at the same stage of the 2019 edition, only to lose by 18 runs at Old Trafford, while Kane Williamson’s team also came out on top in the inaugural World Test Championship final two years ago.
Head coach Rahul Dravid said his team will be under pressure in their fourth consecutive World Cup semifinal.
“It’s a knockout game. We have to accept that there’s going to be a certain amount of pressure,” Dravid said. “But the way we’ve responded to pressure so far gives us a lot of belief, a lot of confidence. I don’t think we’ll change anything in the way we prepare or plan for the semifinals.”
Dravid said there are “no guarantees” in cricket. “What you can do is prepare well, plan well and do the best you possibly can.”
New Zealand, runners-up in 2015 and 2019, had won four straight games and were top of the table when the teams met in October. But injuries took their toll and New Zealand reached the semis only after snapping a four-game losing run with a victory over Sri Lanka, a result that all but ended Pakistan’s chances.
Williamson, who returned from knee surgery in time for the World Cup and has also recovered from a fractured finger during it, has a fully fit squad to choose from in their fifth straight World Cup semifinal.
“I think our brand of one-day international cricket has put us in good stead,” said seamer Trent Boult, who took three wickets in the win over Sri Lanka last week. “In World Cup cricket, when it comes down to must-win games, we’ve got a lot of experience in the squad.”
Boult said he is relishing the contest with India. “To play a World Cup in India and come up against the hosts, a team that’s red hot, playing good cricket at a great ground — you couldn’t script it any better.”
Hoping to bat himself into the record books on what could well be another good batting track at the Wankhede Stadium is Virat Kohli, who is on 49 ODI centuries and requires one more to eclipse the mark of India great Sachin Tendulkar.
"There have been a host of talented individuals on show but to top them all you can’t look past Kohli,” West Indies maestro Viv Richards wrote in his International Cricket Council column after tournament top-scorer Kohli’s ton against SA.
“I’m a huge fan, I’ve been for a long time and he continues to show why he has to go down as one of the all-time greats, up there with the likes of the great Sachin.”
Should the India juggernaut roll on, the two-times world champions will face Australia or SA in the November 19 final in Ahmadabad.
Reuters
