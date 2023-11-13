Sport / Cricket

Morne Morkel quits as Pakistan bowling coach

Pakistan finished fifth in the World Cup standings with eight points having won four matches and losing five

13 November 2023 - 16:56
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel during a nets session at Eden Gardens on November 10 2023 in Kolkata, India. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Morne Morkel has resigned as Pakistan’s bowling coach, the country’s cricket board (PCB) announced on Monday, two days after their failure to reach the semifinals of the World Cup in India.

Pakistan finished fifth in the standings with eight points having won four matches and losing five, with their final defeat by outgoing champions England on Saturday ruling them out of contention for the knockout stages of the tournament.

The former SAfast bowler had joined the team on a six-month contract in June.

“Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course,” the PCB said in a short statement without providing any reason for Morkel’s departure.

Morkel had joined the team for their two-match test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0, before a one-day series against Afghanistan and the disappointing Asia Cup campaign.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match away test series against Australia from December 14 to January 7, 2024.

Reuters

