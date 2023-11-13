Bavuma on the mend, may be ready to face Aussies

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/GETTY IMAGES
Kolkata — While hardly David Beckham’s metatarsal, news that Temba Bavuma’s hamstring strain is showing signs of improvement will come as a fillip to the player and Proteas three days before their World Cup semifinal against Australia.
Analysis of Bavuma’s hamstring risked becoming the equivalent of the injury suffered by the former England football captain ahead of the 2002 World Cup when illustrations of feet became front-page news in the UK.
Thankfully there won’t be a repeat on websites and social media outlets of Bavuma’s thighs.
The Proteas captain partook in Monday’s optional training session at Eden Gardens and got through several sprinting drills, while also having a full stint with the bat in the nets. The Proteas’ medical team described him as having shown “good objective signs of recovery”.
Bavuma sustained the hamstring strain during last Friday’s match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. There was plenty of speculation whether Bavuma needed a scan to assess the injury, but it would appear the treatment by the team’s medical staff is enough.
As is the case with any player under an injury cloud his recovery will be closely monitored, and his readiness for Thursday will be tied in with how he fares at SA’s next training session, which is scheduled for Tuesday night at Eden Gardens. Wednesday afternoon’s session will be another optional one, but it is likely, based on how players have previously been managed through injuries, that Bavuma will have to do some light work then too.
As was the case in Mumbai, when Bavuma was withdrawn from the starting team just five minutes before the toss because of gastro illness, he will be given every opportunity to prove his readiness for the semifinal.
If he isn’t fit, Reeza Hendricks, who has played twice in the tournament and scored 85runs against England, will take Bavuma’s place.
The injury cloud hanging over Bavuma and the confused messaging from the Proteas camp — where clarity about scans and treatment was not properly provided — has created unnecessary drama in the days leading up to the semifinal.
The increased volume around the speculation about Bavuma also stems from his own bad form at this tournament. The remainder of the top seven batters have all made significant contributions at some stage in the competition, including reserve batter Hendricks. Bavuma, meanwhile, is averaging 20.71. Even his highest score of 35, which came against Australia in Lucknow, took 55 balls, and he grew visibly irritated in that innings with his inability to accelerate his own scoring rate.
While teammates and the coaching staff continue to give him their full support, his moderate returns with the bat will be an area the Australians will use as an additional psychological grenade to lob the Proteas’ way in the next few days.
Already SA’s World Cup history has cropped up, though Mitchell Starc speaking on Monday, did not mention 1999, when asked about the prospect of facing the Proteas in the semifinal.
“Looking back at 2015, I think they were the only ones who could beat us, certainly at that tournament stage, but we did not play them,” he said.
That competition’s format didn’t allow for a meeting between the two, however SA was a game away from facing them in the final that year, but suffered a dramatic loss to New Zealand in Auckland.
“It’s funny now that we play everyone, they had the better of us in Lucknow. Both teams have kept a close eye on each other,” said Starc. “SA certainly has a potent attack and I have no doubt that conditions at Eden Gardens will be different from Lucknow.”
Those conditions may be affected by rain that has been forecast for Kolkata on Thursday, raising the possibility of a reduced match or even a washout. In the event of the latter, Friday has been set aside as a reserve day, though the forecast for that day is even worse.
In the event of the semifinal not being played because of rain, SA will qualify for the final on account of finishing higher on the points table than Australia at the end of the round robin phase.
Bavuma on the mend, may be ready to face Aussies
Performance cloud hangs over Proteas captain, while rainy clouds threaten Thursday’s semifinal
