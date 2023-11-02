Sport / Cricket

Marsh to miss Aussie game against England

All-rounder back home because of 'family issues'

02 November 2023 - 15:48
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
Mitchell Marsh of Australia plays a shot during game three of the One Day International series between India and Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium, on March 22, 2023 in Chennai, India. Picture: PANKAJ NANGIA/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — Australia will be without Mitchell Marsh for their World Cup match against England this weekend after the all-rounder returned home to Perth for personal reasons, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.

Cricket Australia said a timeline for Marshs return to the squad “is to be confirmed”, as the five-time champions prepare to take on holders England in Ahmedabad on Saturday before pool stage games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in November.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is set to return to the line-up after shaking off a calf problem while Cameron Green is likely to step in for Marsh, who has taken two wickets and scored 225 runs so far, including a century against Pakistan.

“He [Marsh] has got a family issue going on,” Stoinis told reporters. “And like we all know, family is very important, the most important [thing] really. Hes doing the right thing and hes getting home and seeing the people he needs to see.

“He sent me a message last night saying, ‘Ill be home for a little bit and then Im coming back to win this World Cup’, so that speaks to his mindset, I think.”

Australia are third in the table after six matches, as they look to shore up their position for a semifinal spot.

The news of Marshs unavailability comes after fellow all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of the England match because of concussion after falling off a golf cart this week.

Australia have dealt with injuries to several players but welcomed back Travis Head, who recovered from a broken hand to score a century in their win over New Zealand.

“Theres been moving parts. It hasnt been the smoothest campaign and weve gone from losing the first couple to now sitting in the top four,” Stoinis said.

“It always feels good when you walk towards the finals and boys start coming back into the team. We saw it with Head last game, so it could be our secret weapon.”

Reuters

Proteas pummel New Zealand, cruise into semifinals

Proteas pummel New Zealand to cruise into semifinals, taking some of the pressure off Sunday’s clash with India.
Sport
23 hours ago

Maxwell to miss England game after injury

Aussie all-rounder suffers from concussion after fall off golf cart
Sport
1 day ago
