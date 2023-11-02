Better handling brings better results for fresher Proteas

Kagiso Rabada of Proteas at the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on October 24 2022 in Hobart, Australia. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ISURU SAMEERA PEIRIS
Kolkata — Back in 2019, Cricket SA failed Kagiso Rabada.
The price for that administrative carelessness was the worst performance by a Proteas team at a World Cup, while Rabada, already at that stage one of the sport’s brightest stars, wasn’t provided with the best opportunity to shine on its biggest stage.
Rabada was among the players that then captain Faf du Plessis and Proteas head coach at the time, Otis Gibson, had begged CSA to withdraw midway through the IPL four years ago. They wanted Rabada to rest and recuperate before a training camp ahead of the World Cup.
But CSA’s dismal administrators failed to secure the release not only of Rabada, but a handful of other Proteas players, who continued playing in the IPL, even while the training camp for the World Cup squad had started. Rabada was cooked, as was Quinton de Kock, who played in the IPL final that year.
Rabada took just 11 wickets in nine matches in that campaign, his back having not fully recovered from the exertions of the IPL. It had required some crafty manoeuvres from CSA’s medical staff to get Rabada released a week before the end of the tournament, and give him a few days off — which as it turned out wasn’t enough.
Thankfully at this year’s tournament Rabada looks fresher and his bowling has been superb, not only in terms of pace, but most importantly control. He has already matched his wicket haul from the 2019 at this year’s tournament, while his average is 21.36 compared to 36.09 in 2019 and his strike rate (balls bowled per wickets taken) is 25.5. In 2019 it was 42.5.
“In 2019, we weren’t gelling as a team, not stringing the performances together as a team, that’s been evident at this tournament, guys are really determined and once everyone is on the same page, then as an individual, you want to be in on it too,” said Rabada.
He may not be the leading wicket-taker for the Proteas, but he is not allowing the pressure that Marco Jansen has created in the power play to dissipate. Also in Anrich Nortjé’s injury enforced absence, he has still been able to perform the “enforcer” role.
Rabada is dismissing the big-name players in the opposition ranks. Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Tom Latham, Litton Das and Kusal Mendis have all had their innings ended by Rabada.
While there had been some concern about the extended break the Proteas had at the end of last season, which saw them inactive for five months, it has proved beneficial, certainly from a mental perspective.
“Sometimes you lose that enjoyment factor; cricket can feel quite long with all the series and then different tournaments in between,” said Rabada. “That’s completely natural. At the moment, we really are enjoying it and there’s a bit of an edge, it is a World Cup, so having that edge is good.”
So secure have the Proteas been with their planning for this tournament, not only in terms of reading conditions, but also the schedule, that Rabada, had a match off, against Pakistan, when he felt a niggle in his lower back.
“I had a bit of a stiff back,” he smiled. “I suppose it was strategic in pulling me out, but if I really needed to play, I would have found a way.”
Better handling brings better results for fresher Proteas
Unlike 2019, the team has had a chance to rest and recover
Kolkata — Back in 2019, Cricket SA failed Kagiso Rabada.
The price for that administrative carelessness was the worst performance by a Proteas team at a World Cup, while Rabada, already at that stage one of the sport’s brightest stars, wasn’t provided with the best opportunity to shine on its biggest stage.
Rabada was among the players that then captain Faf du Plessis and Proteas head coach at the time, Otis Gibson, had begged CSA to withdraw midway through the IPL four years ago. They wanted Rabada to rest and recuperate before a training camp ahead of the World Cup.
But CSA’s dismal administrators failed to secure the release not only of Rabada, but a handful of other Proteas players, who continued playing in the IPL, even while the training camp for the World Cup squad had started. Rabada was cooked, as was Quinton de Kock, who played in the IPL final that year.
Rabada took just 11 wickets in nine matches in that campaign, his back having not fully recovered from the exertions of the IPL. It had required some crafty manoeuvres from CSA’s medical staff to get Rabada released a week before the end of the tournament, and give him a few days off — which as it turned out wasn’t enough.
Thankfully at this year’s tournament Rabada looks fresher and his bowling has been superb, not only in terms of pace, but most importantly control. He has already matched his wicket haul from the 2019 at this year’s tournament, while his average is 21.36 compared to 36.09 in 2019 and his strike rate (balls bowled per wickets taken) is 25.5. In 2019 it was 42.5.
“In 2019, we weren’t gelling as a team, not stringing the performances together as a team, that’s been evident at this tournament, guys are really determined and once everyone is on the same page, then as an individual, you want to be in on it too,” said Rabada.
He may not be the leading wicket-taker for the Proteas, but he is not allowing the pressure that Marco Jansen has created in the power play to dissipate. Also in Anrich Nortjé’s injury enforced absence, he has still been able to perform the “enforcer” role.
Rabada is dismissing the big-name players in the opposition ranks. Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Tom Latham, Litton Das and Kusal Mendis have all had their innings ended by Rabada.
While there had been some concern about the extended break the Proteas had at the end of last season, which saw them inactive for five months, it has proved beneficial, certainly from a mental perspective.
“Sometimes you lose that enjoyment factor; cricket can feel quite long with all the series and then different tournaments in between,” said Rabada. “That’s completely natural. At the moment, we really are enjoying it and there’s a bit of an edge, it is a World Cup, so having that edge is good.”
So secure have the Proteas been with their planning for this tournament, not only in terms of reading conditions, but also the schedule, that Rabada, had a match off, against Pakistan, when he felt a niggle in his lower back.
“I had a bit of a stiff back,” he smiled. “I suppose it was strategic in pulling me out, but if I really needed to play, I would have found a way.”
Shami and Siraj shine as India book semifinal spot
With batters in the spotlight, Proteas bowlers shining just as bright
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Proteas pummel New Zealand, cruise into semifinals
New-found sense of selflessness driving Proteas at World Cup
STUART HESS | World Cup tour diary: a bit of a (de) c**k-up
No extra pressure to pull off World Cup ‘double’, says Proteas coach
Proteas have a toe in the World Cup playoffs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.