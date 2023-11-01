Maxwell to miss England game after injury

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, who hit a 40-ball hundred in the Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 25. Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss their World Cup match with England due to concussion after falling off a golf cart this week, but head coach Andrew McDonald expects the player to make a full recovery.
Maxwell was riding on the buggy after playing a round of golf ahead of their contest against the defending champions in Ahmedabad on Saturday, when he fell off the back.
Cricket Australia’s concussion protocols mean that Maxwell’s condition will be monitored for a few days.
“He’s doing fine, he’ll start some light exercises today and we feel as though it will be a reasonably straightforward return to play protocol,” McDonald said on Wednesday.
“I suppose the fortunate part was there was no other injury sustained which could have been a lot worse than it is.
“I think it rattled everyone to be fair once it came to the conclusion there was a concussion and he was going to miss a game.
“There was nothing untoward in the behaviour throughout the day, it was a clear-cut accident.
“Unfortunately, it’s compromised what we are doing as a team.”
Maxwell broke his leg in a freak accident at a birthday party in Melbourne in November 2022 and had also missed Australia’s recent tour of SA with an ankle issue.
He has been in superb form in the tournament and hit a 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands.
“There’s no doubt it leaves us a fraction exposed at the back end in terms of how Glenn’s been performing,” McDonald said.
“But Marcus Stoinis does become available, all things going well at training today.”
Australia will take on Afghanistan and Bangladesh after the game against England.
