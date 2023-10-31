New-found sense of selflessness driving Proteas at World Cup

Proteas cricketer Rassie van der Dussen in action at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, October 27 2023. Picture: SAMUEL RAJKUMAR/REUTERS
Pune — As SA strives to cement a play-off spot in the Cricket World Cup, batsman Rassie van der Dussen explained how selflessness has been a central feature not just in the tournament but in the past year as well.
“It’s amazing to see what you can achieve when it doesn’t matter who gets the credit or when you don’t care who gets the credit for getting the win, getting over the line or putting in a good performance,” Van der Dussen said on Tuesday.
The Proteas face New Zealand in their seventh match of the tournament on Wednesday in which a win would virtually secure a top-four spot.
SA’s record of five wins from six matches, allied to a prodigious net run rate, has drawn the attention of the rest of the competition, especially the way in which they have set about building their innings.
For all the blood and thunder of that potent middle order, in which Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen in particular have starred in the past few weeks, they all understand it wouldn’t be possible without plenty of dirty work at the top of the order against the new ball.
Quinton de Kock is still the leading run-scorer in this World Cup, while Van der Dussen has contributed a century and 50 and Reeza Hendricks a 75-ball 85 against England. Though skipper Temba Bavuma has yet to make a substantial score, he did share a century partnership with De Kock against Australia and against Pakistan last week and looked in good touch while scoring 28 off 27 balls.
Though De Kock’s mammoth contributions have earned plaudits, the top three understand that their graft lacks the glamour and excitement of punishing fours and sixes that draws loud music and lots of cheering inside the stadiums.
“Myself, Quinny and Temba often joke about it, saying the reason Klaasen and the guys get millions at the IPL is because they can come in and hit sixes at the back,” Van der Dussen chirped. “But it’s a role that needs to be done, and from my side and other guys as well, we’re really happy to be doing it.”
It points to a wider philosophy about sharing responsibility that also includes making better use of the whole squad, something previous SA World Cup teams didn’t properly embrace. So far Andile Phehlukwayo is the only player yet to start a match.
Lizaad Williams had his opportunity against Bangladesh in Mumbai, picking up two wickets, while Lungi Ngidi rested a knee niggle and Tabraiz Shamsi has featured twice, memorably sharing a last-wicket partnership with Keshav Maharaj that secured the victory against Pakistan.
The way they batted, eschewing their normal aggressive approach, with how the top six batters kept attacking, indicates a team that is clear about its game plan but is also willing to do what is uncomfortable if it helps them to be successful.
There is still a long way to go, and bigger tests await, but the Proteas, through the trials and tribulations of the past four years, seem to have galvanised as a unit.
If it’s David Miller, Klaasen and Markram that grab the headlines, so be it.
“So there’s a real sense of that [selflessness] in our team. And if that’s going to help us win matches and win the World Cup, then I’ll be happy not to be thanked for that,” said Van der Dussen.
