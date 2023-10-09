Sport / Cricket

New Zealand batter Netherlands at World Cup

Colin Ackermann keeps Dutch hopes high but spinner Santner dashes them with five wickets

09 October 2023 - 20:47
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Bengaluru — New Zealand roared to a second successive victory at the World Cup as they beat the Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad on Monday, with Mitchell Santner taking five wickets.

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham all cracked half-centuries for New Zealand.

The Netherlands lost a couple of early wickets chasing 323 and had some hope when Colin Ackermann (69) was at the wicket, but their target proved too steep and they folded for 223 in 46.3 overs with spinner Santner taking 5/59.

New Zealand built a good platform with Devon Conway (32), Young (70), Ravindra (51), Daryl Mitchell (48) and Latham (53) all firing and though the Dutch responded they leaked runs late on and let the 2019 runners-up post 322/7 in 50 overs.

The Dutch spin-pace duo of Aryan Dutt and Ryan Klein earlier started with three straight maiden overs after they won the toss and elected to bowl, though Young and Conway quickly broke the shackles to get New Zealand back on track.

The aggressive Conway looked to accelerate and holed out to Bas de Leede in the deep off Roelof van der Merwe, but Young was patient and reached his sixth half-century before carting Colin Ackermann for a huge six in the 22nd over.

He continued to milk the runs off the Netherlands bowlers in the company of the in-form Ravindra, but ballooned a shorter one from Paul van Meekeren straight to De Leede at mid-on.

Ravindra, who hit a rapid century in the win over defending champions England, backed that effort up with a steady 50 but fell after reaching his milestone as he edged Van der Merwe off his legs to captain Scott Edwards.

Mitchell and skipper Latham kept the score ticking briskly but their dismissals slowed things down before Santner struck an unbeaten 36 from 17 deliveries as New Zealand plundered 50 runs from the last three overs. 

Reuters

Dharamsala outfield not ideal for World Cup, says Buttler

England captain gives assurance the team will adapt and not use it as an excuse
Sport
8 hours ago

Markram calls for calm after Proteas’ blistering start

SA enjoy almost perfect opening to a World Cup in match against Sri Lanka
Sport
1 day ago

India survive jittery start as Kohli and Rahul earn win over Australia

The 165-run fourth-wicket stand came after a shocking start to their reply with their top four batters falling for ducks in two overs
Sport
1 day ago
