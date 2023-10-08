Markram calls for calm after Proteas’ blistering start

Aiden Markram was asked if SA had sent a message to the rest of the tournament with their dominant batting display against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

“I’m not actually sure,” he replied.

It’s far too early to tell. What did New Zealand’s dominance of the defending champions in the opening match mean? Are England over the hill? Will Pakistan conspire to shoot themselves in the foot, as it appeared they were doing in the opening stages against the Netherlands?

Those are questions that can only be answered over the next five weeks, because this Cricket World Cup is long, involves way too much travelling within India and is between top level sides that contain exceptional talent and amazing skill.