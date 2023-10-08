Sport / Cricket

India survive jittery start as Kohli and Rahul earn win over Australia

The 165-run fourth-wicket stand came after a shocking start to their reply with their top four batters falling for ducks in two overs

08 October 2023 - 21:34
by Amlan Chakraborty
India's Virat Kohli in action against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, October 8 2023. Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
India's Virat Kohli in action against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India, October 8 2023. Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS

Chennai — India launched their home World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided them through a jittery run chase on Sunday.

The hosts probably expected their chase to be a cakewalk after their spin-heavy attack bundled out the five-times champions for 199 with three deliveries left in the Australian innings.

India however, made a shocking start to their reply with their top four batters falling for ducks — for the first time in an ODI — in two overs.

Dropped on 12 by Mitchell Marsh off Josh Hazlewood, Kohli went on to make 85 as he masterminded yet another successful chase for India.

His collaborator in the 165-run fourth-wicket stand, Rahul, produced a chanceless knock of 97 not out as India reached the target in 41.2 overs.

Australia would be particularly unhappy with their batting as no-one reached fifty in the low-scoring match though David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) got decent starts.

