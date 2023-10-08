Increasing geopolitical risk in the region should support crude prices, and higher volatility can be expected, analysts say
Chennai — India launched their home World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided them through a jittery run chase on Sunday.
The hosts probably expected their chase to be a cakewalk after their spin-heavy attack bundled out the five-times champions for 199 with three deliveries left in the Australian innings.
India however, made a shocking start to their reply with their top four batters falling for ducks — for the first time in an ODI — in two overs.
Dropped on 12 by Mitchell Marsh off Josh Hazlewood, Kohli went on to make 85 as he masterminded yet another successful chase for India.
His collaborator in the 165-run fourth-wicket stand, Rahul, produced a chanceless knock of 97 not out as India reached the target in 41.2 overs.
Australia would be particularly unhappy with their batting as no-one reached fifty in the low-scoring match though David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46) got decent starts.
Reuters
India survive jittery start as Kohli and Rahul earn win over Australia
The 165-run fourth-wicket stand came after a shocking start to their reply with their top four batters falling for ducks in two overs
Markram calls for calm after Proteas’ blistering start
Bavuma must be awake to pitfalls for Proteas at start of World Cup
NEIL MANTHORP: Maybe the Proteas have stumbled onto something here
