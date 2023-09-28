New Delhi — Glenn Maxwell stands out for his all-round abilities, but it is the 34-year-old’s bowling form that is expected to boost Australia as they launch their bid for a sixth 50-overs World Cup title in October.
During his second one-day international since breaking his leg in November 2022, Maxwell claimed a career best 4/40 in Wednesday’s victory against India to help Australia avoid a series whitewash heading into the World Cup.
His ability to reach the boundary makes him a limited-overs asset, and Australia now have another potent spin option, besides Adam Zampa, in India’s usually spin-friendly pitches.
“What he brings to our team from a balance perspective is really, really important for us,” opener Mitchell Marsh said of Maxwell, who is nicknamed “Big Show” for his explosive batting. “Just the ability for us to play the three quicks, a spinner and have Maxi, who has the ability on the right wicket to bowl 10 overs ... it gives you a lot of flexibility with the teams you can pick or the way you can structure your batting line-up.”
Maxwell missed the recent tour of SA with an ankle injury, but he has since bounced back and was adjudged player of the match on Wednesday.
“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Maxwell said after Australia prevailed by 66 runs in the contest in Rajkot.
“The SA tour was a little bit of a setback. But it probably sped things up as well. I was able to get home and get an injection and get into my rehab. I feel like I’m in a decent place. I feel like I’ve come into this World Cup nice and fresh, and I’m excited to hit the ground running.”
Australia will begin their World Cup campaign with an October 8 contest against hosts India in Chennai.
Maxwell to help Aussies prevail in World Cup
All-rounder and explosive batter promises ‘Big Show’ in in India
New Delhi — Glenn Maxwell stands out for his all-round abilities, but it is the 34-year-old’s bowling form that is expected to boost Australia as they launch their bid for a sixth 50-overs World Cup title in October.
During his second one-day international since breaking his leg in November 2022, Maxwell claimed a career best 4/40 in Wednesday’s victory against India to help Australia avoid a series whitewash heading into the World Cup.
His ability to reach the boundary makes him a limited-overs asset, and Australia now have another potent spin option, besides Adam Zampa, in India’s usually spin-friendly pitches.
“What he brings to our team from a balance perspective is really, really important for us,” opener Mitchell Marsh said of Maxwell, who is nicknamed “Big Show” for his explosive batting. “Just the ability for us to play the three quicks, a spinner and have Maxi, who has the ability on the right wicket to bowl 10 overs ... it gives you a lot of flexibility with the teams you can pick or the way you can structure your batting line-up.”
Maxwell missed the recent tour of SA with an ankle injury, but he has since bounced back and was adjudged player of the match on Wednesday.
“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Maxwell said after Australia prevailed by 66 runs in the contest in Rajkot.
“The SA tour was a little bit of a setback. But it probably sped things up as well. I was able to get home and get an injection and get into my rehab. I feel like I’m in a decent place. I feel like I’ve come into this World Cup nice and fresh, and I’m excited to hit the ground running.”
Australia will begin their World Cup campaign with an October 8 contest against hosts India in Chennai.
Reuters
Sri Lanka omit injured Hasaranga, Chameera for Cricket World Cup
Proteas focus on acclimatising as Bavuma misses warm-ups
Hopefully De Kock sees the bigger picture ahead of his last rodeo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: Nothing compares to playing in a World Cup, especially not a ...
Tryon’s return gives SA major confidence boost, says De Klerk
Nortjé and Magala to miss out on World Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.