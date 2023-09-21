Nortjé and Magala to miss out on World Cup

Anrich Nortjé and Sisanda Magala were ruled out of the World Cup on Thursday, dealing a major blow to Temba Bavuma’s Proteas on the eve of the team’s departure for the tournament.

Nortjé was diagnosed with a suspected lower back (lumbar) stress fracture, while Magala failed to recover from a knee problem that he was struggling with before the recent series against Australia.

Andile Phehlukwayo has been called into the squad as a replacement for Magala, while Lizaad Williams will replace Nortjé.

“It’s hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup,” said Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter. “Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas. We sympathise in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action.”