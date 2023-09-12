Markram ton and spinners earn Proteas ODI win against Australia

Aiden Markram of South Africa during the 3rd Betway One Day International match between South Africa and Australia at JB Marks Oval on September 12 2023 in Potchefstroom. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Aiden Markram’s century and a successful spin attack caused SA to beat Australia by 111 runs in the third ODI at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday to win their first match of the five-game series.
Markram scored 102 not out as he propelled the hosts to 338/6 after they had been put in to bat, to which Australia replied with 227, bowled out with 15 overs to spare.
Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi both took two wickets each as their spin halted a brisk Australia response.
However, the Proteas did get lucky when David Warner was run out and Tim David was given out after a review of a catch that looked to have been dropped but was ruled fair by the fourth umpire after a TV review.
Markram also had a touch of fortune about reaching his second ODI century, dropped in the deep on 95 that allowed him to reach the three-figure milestone.
Maharaj and Shamsi have Aussies in a spin
De Klerk's time to shine as Proteas secure crucial series win in Pakistan
Poor show does not affect Proteas' World Cup chances
