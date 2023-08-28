Proteas by no means underdogs against Aussies, Shamsi says

The Proteas will be up for a fight when they face Australia in a three-match T20 series despite not having played international cricket in over four months, leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi says.
The energetic left-arm wrist-spinner was speaking to the media ahead of the first encounter against Australia side at Kingsmead on Wednesday (6pm).
The series will be contested in Durban before the teams move inland to the Free State and Gauteng for a five-match ODI series in preparation for the ICC 50-over World Cup.
Responding to a question, Shamsi said that no Proteas side should ever feel like underdogs, regardless of who they come up against.
“Why would the SA cricket team be underdogs against anybody?” he said. “Just look at the quality players we have. We have rested a few of our senior players, but the new guys coming in are not the weak links. So no, absolutely not, no matter who the opposition is or how good they are, we respect them but we are not underdogs against any team in the world.”
Having only recently returned to the national fold after weaving his magic for the Galle Titans in the Lanka Premier League, where he took 12 wickets in nine matches, Shamsi is satisfied with his current form.
“Huge credit must go to the management and coaching staff behind the scenes because we haven’t played international cricket for about four months.
“We have had about four or five camps behind the scenes to keep the boys going and that takes a lot of work to organise. So, they have been quite active with allowing guys to play in various leagues because you can train as much as you want, nothing replaces game time.
“For me, it was nice to go to Sri Lanka and play in the subcontinent. So, in terms of being game ready, it helps that I have played quite a few games in the past month,” he said.
Asked if this T20 series and subsequent ODI series were warm-up events for the global showpiece in India, Shamsi said: “It doesn't feel like that for me. The way the coaches have been putting us through our paces, I don't think it feels like that to them either.
“It's a series against Australia who are a very good team, and so are we. Over the years, playing against Australia has always been one of those series that everyone is up for, whether we are in a good or bad patch, whenever the Australians come around, we know everyone is up for it.”
• Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade will replace injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the Australia squad for the limited-overs tour, the team said on Monday.
Maxwell was originally scheduled to return to Australia for the birth of his first child after the three-match Twenty20 series but aggravated an ankle injury during a training session.
Proteas by no means underdogs against Aussies, Shamsi says
Wrist-spinner gives credit to behind-the-scenes work for keeping players ticking
The Proteas will be up for a fight when they face Australia in a three-match T20 series despite not having played international cricket in over four months, leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi says.
The energetic left-arm wrist-spinner was speaking to the media ahead of the first encounter against Australia side at Kingsmead on Wednesday (6pm).
The series will be contested in Durban before the teams move inland to the Free State and Gauteng for a five-match ODI series in preparation for the ICC 50-over World Cup.
Responding to a question, Shamsi said that no Proteas side should ever feel like underdogs, regardless of who they come up against.
“Why would the SA cricket team be underdogs against anybody?” he said. “Just look at the quality players we have. We have rested a few of our senior players, but the new guys coming in are not the weak links. So no, absolutely not, no matter who the opposition is or how good they are, we respect them but we are not underdogs against any team in the world.”
Having only recently returned to the national fold after weaving his magic for the Galle Titans in the Lanka Premier League, where he took 12 wickets in nine matches, Shamsi is satisfied with his current form.
“Huge credit must go to the management and coaching staff behind the scenes because we haven’t played international cricket for about four months.
“We have had about four or five camps behind the scenes to keep the boys going and that takes a lot of work to organise. So, they have been quite active with allowing guys to play in various leagues because you can train as much as you want, nothing replaces game time.
“For me, it was nice to go to Sri Lanka and play in the subcontinent. So, in terms of being game ready, it helps that I have played quite a few games in the past month,” he said.
Asked if this T20 series and subsequent ODI series were warm-up events for the global showpiece in India, Shamsi said: “It doesn't feel like that for me. The way the coaches have been putting us through our paces, I don't think it feels like that to them either.
“It's a series against Australia who are a very good team, and so are we. Over the years, playing against Australia has always been one of those series that everyone is up for, whether we are in a good or bad patch, whenever the Australians come around, we know everyone is up for it.”
• Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade will replace injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the Australia squad for the limited-overs tour, the team said on Monday.
Maxwell was originally scheduled to return to Australia for the birth of his first child after the three-match Twenty20 series but aggravated an ankle injury during a training session.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Brevis ready to unleash shotmaking against Australia
Laura Wolvaardt takes up Proteas captaincy for now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Nkwe confident Proteas women’s team will be geared up
NEIL MANTHORP: This time it is different for the Proteas
Proteas coach seeks clarity about New Zealand tour
Maharaj’s return for Proteas may open World Cup door for Brevis or Stubbs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.