Australian Johnson grabs 3/1 in stunning Hundred debut

Spencer Johnson of Oval Invincibles Men celebrates the wicket of Tom Hartley of Manchester Originals Men during The Hundred match between Oval Invincibles Men and Manchester Originals Men at The Kia Oval on August 9 2023 in London, England. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
New Delhi — Oval Invincibles fast bowler Spencer Johnson produced the most economical 20-ball effort in The Hundred on Wednesday, claiming three wickets for just one run in his stunning debut in the England and Wales tournament.
Two days after being picked in the Australia squad for the T20 International series in SA later in August, the 27-year-old justified his selection by firing 19 dot balls from a maximum of 20 deliveries as his team trumped Manchester Originals by 94 runs.
After the Invincibles racked up 186/5, Johnson did not concede a run in his first five balls, and gave away a single to England white-ball captain Jos Buttler in his second five.
The left-arm quick returned to bowl 10 straight deliveries during which he mowed down the Manchester lower order, taking three wickets, including two bowled.
“I’m speechless, not really sure what’s going on,” said Johnson, who played the final of the Global T20 Canada on Sunday.
“I’m pinching myself ... I’ve had a bit of a tough run with injury but I’m 27 now and come out the other side. I’m just really enjoying my cricket and lucky to be here.”
Oval captain Sam Billings admired Johnson’s ability to swing the ball at high pace.
“To provide a performance like that against Jos Buttler and Phil Salt as well, two of the best players in the world at the moment, I can’t really put into words how special that bowling performance is,” Billings said.
Reuters
