Proteas legend Hashim Amla joins Russell Domingo at Lions

The Lions have continued to bolster their coaching department by roping in former Proteas skipper Hashim Amla as the preparations for the domestic season are in full swing.

Amla, a proven run-scoring machine who holds multiple records, has been announced as the batting coach for the Johannesburg-based union on a three-year contract.

The 40-year-old former batsman joins former Proteas coach Russell Domingo who was appointed as the Lions head coach across all three formats in June.

Amla retired from all forms of cricket in January and was the batting coach for the MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20 earlier in 2023.

“I am truly delighted to work with Lions Cricket,” Amla said. “They are one of the largest Protea-producing teams in the country and to work with their players is an honour.

“Head coach Russel Domingo and I go back many years: I had him as a coach while with the Proteas and his experience as an international coach is something I am eager to team up with and share in,” he said.

“A sincere appreciation must go to the Lions Cricket CEO Jono [Leaf-Wright] and to my manager [Sumaiyah] Ismail for bringing this together seamlessly. The domestic game is the base for all quality cricketers who desire longevity in their careers — and to be a part of that excites me.”