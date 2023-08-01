England’s Stokes says optimism and experience helped

England's Ben Stokes celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Pat Cummins in the fifth Test at The Oval in London, Britain, July 31 2023. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
London — England captain Ben Stokes says he drew on his natural optimism and experience as a player to cope with the mental pressure of guiding England to a 2-2 draw in the Ashes series against Australia.
England secured a dramatic 49-run win in the final Test at The Oval, bagging seven wickets late in the afternoon to deprive the visitors of their first Ashes series victory in England since 2001.
Stokes spoke frankly about the pressure he had faced during the series after England lost the first two Tests, won the third and then missed out on a possible win in the fourth as rain washed out most of the last two days of play.
“There have been a lot of 6.30 wake-ups on day four and day five when my alarm has been set for 8.15,” he told reporters.
“I remember as a player being in big games, big days in a Test match where it’s ‘this day will define the game itself’. You don’t have to worry about it being a player. But obviously being the captain your mind goes to different places,” he said. “It just adds a different dimension to the whole game.”
He said he felt he had handled the pressure well, mainly by staying positive and using his experience.
“I think I’ve stuck to myself as a person and myself as a personality around the group. I’m obviously a very optimistic person and try to keep the dressing room as optimistic as I possibly can,” he said.
“That comes from experience. Playing a lot of Test cricket, being involved in a lot of situations like that as a player and not as a captain actually helped me in some of the big moments within these last three games,” he said.
“So I’m pretty proud in terms of the way I’ve handled the pressure situations in some of these games.”
Meanwhile, England spinner Moeen Ali will not be coming out of retirement again.
Moeen, 36, quit Test cricket two years ago but was recalled to the squad in June after Jack Leach was injured after a text from Stokes, playing four of the five matches in the series.
He moved up the order to bat at No 3 after an injury to Ollie Pope and despite suffering a groin injury, took three wickets on the final day at The Oval.
“That’s me done,” Moeen told Sky Sports. “If Ben Stokes texts me I’ll delete it.”
Moeen has played 68 Tests, scoring more than 3,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets, as well as appearing in 129 one-day and 74 T20 internationals.
England’s Stokes says optimism and experience helped
Big-game mentality and natural optimism helped skipper cope with Ashes pressure
London — England captain Ben Stokes says he drew on his natural optimism and experience as a player to cope with the mental pressure of guiding England to a 2-2 draw in the Ashes series against Australia.
England secured a dramatic 49-run win in the final Test at The Oval, bagging seven wickets late in the afternoon to deprive the visitors of their first Ashes series victory in England since 2001.
Stokes spoke frankly about the pressure he had faced during the series after England lost the first two Tests, won the third and then missed out on a possible win in the fourth as rain washed out most of the last two days of play.
“There have been a lot of 6.30 wake-ups on day four and day five when my alarm has been set for 8.15,” he told reporters.
“I remember as a player being in big games, big days in a Test match where it’s ‘this day will define the game itself’. You don’t have to worry about it being a player. But obviously being the captain your mind goes to different places,” he said. “It just adds a different dimension to the whole game.”
He said he felt he had handled the pressure well, mainly by staying positive and using his experience.
“I think I’ve stuck to myself as a person and myself as a personality around the group. I’m obviously a very optimistic person and try to keep the dressing room as optimistic as I possibly can,” he said.
“That comes from experience. Playing a lot of Test cricket, being involved in a lot of situations like that as a player and not as a captain actually helped me in some of the big moments within these last three games,” he said.
“So I’m pretty proud in terms of the way I’ve handled the pressure situations in some of these games.”
Meanwhile, England spinner Moeen Ali will not be coming out of retirement again.
Moeen, 36, quit Test cricket two years ago but was recalled to the squad in June after Jack Leach was injured after a text from Stokes, playing four of the five matches in the series.
He moved up the order to bat at No 3 after an injury to Ollie Pope and despite suffering a groin injury, took three wickets on the final day at The Oval.
“That’s me done,” Moeen told Sky Sports. “If Ben Stokes texts me I’ll delete it.”
Moeen has played 68 Tests, scoring more than 3,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets, as well as appearing in 129 one-day and 74 T20 internationals.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
England win fifth Ashes Test to secure series draw
Ashes Test: Australia’s run chase held up by rain
Stokes ready to end series on high after ‘bizarre’ draw
Stokes hints at more aggressive cricket in final Ashes Test
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.