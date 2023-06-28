Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA puts first woman on elite umpire panel

Gqeberha-born Stephen Harris promoted to ICC International Panel

28 June 2023 - 20:46 Sports staff
CSA umpire Lauren Agenbag. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
CSA umpire Lauren Agenbag. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Lauren Agenbag made history on Wednesday when Cricket SA (CSA) announced its match officials list for the 2023/2024 season. Lauren Agenbag making history on Wednesday

The 26-year-old became the first woman to be promoted to the Cricket SA elite umpire panel, enhancing a profile that is blossoming locally and globally. 

Her achievement resonates with the objectives of the CSA Career Pathways in Cricket Webinar Series, which commemorates youth month and aims to explore and inspire individuals to pursue various on-field career opportunities.

Agenbag joins the country’s most illustrious umpires, including Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele, on the panel.

Gqeberha-born umpire Stephen Harris. Picture: SA20/SPORTSPICS/GALLO IMAGES
Gqeberha-born umpire Stephen Harris. Picture: SA20/SPORTSPICS/GALLO IMAGES

Other notable promotions include a second woman on the list, Kerrin Klaaste, who is promoted to the CSA reserve umpires panel, and former Proteas seamer Mthokozisi Shezi.

After the retirement of Shaun George and Adrian Holdstock’s promotion to the ICC elite panel, two umpires have been promoted to the ICC international panel: Lubabalo Gcuma and Gqeberha-born and former Westering High sports head Stephen Harris.

Senior umpire Marais Erasmus remains on the ICC Elite Panel, with Gerrie Pienaar, Shaid Wadvalla and Shandre Fritz serving on the ICC panel of match referees, and Agenbag remaining on the ICC development panel.

“We would like to congratulate all our umpires on their deserved appointments for the forthcoming season,” said director of cricket Enoch Nkwe. 

“Umpires are central to the game of cricket. We at Cricket SA are fortunate to have an extremely competent group of match officials. I would like to extend special praise for Lauren Agenbag, who continues to raise her profile and with it fly the flag of all women.

“Her promotion to the Elite Panel is a major accomplishment and a huge inspiration for all young women out there hoping to pursue a career in cricket. We are really proud of her.

“The story of Mthoko Shezi is also a motivating one, and will hopefully inspire more retired Proteas and ex-players to pursue a career in umpiring.

“Their expertise on the field can no doubt contribute towards developing better officials in the future.”

The panels are:

CSA Elite Umpires Panel: Allahudien Paleker, Bongani Jele, Babalo Gcuma, Stephen Harris, Arno Jacobs, Siphelele Gasa, Abdoellah Steenkamp, Mazizi Gampu, Abongile Soduma, Brad White, Dennis Smith, Philip Vosloo, Thomas Mokorosi, Ryan Hendricks and Lauren Agenbag.

CSA Reserve Umpires List Panel: Roger Burne, Roderick Ellis, Jannie Erasmus, Gladman Gaseba, Marlon Jansen, Kerrin Klaaste, Bongani Ntshebe, Khatso Ntuli, Andre Olivier, Jurie Sadler, Mtokozizi Shezi, Godwin von Willingh and Warren Wyngaard.

CSA Match Referees: Rudi Birkenstock, Murray Brown, Shandre Fritz, Cliffie Isaacs, Barry Lambson, Zed Ndamande and Shaid Wadvallah.       

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fenway joins Tiger Woods-developed virtual golf ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Wimbledon 2023: list of expected women’s seeds
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Bradley survives bumpy finish to win
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard ruled out of ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Cricket SA working hard to keep game alive at home
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Proteas will kick off their quest for World Cup glory in the north of India

Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA working hard to keep game alive at home

Sport / Cricket

Angered Ngidi desperate to regain Test spot after axing

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.