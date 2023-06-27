Sport / Cricket

Report prompts ECB apology for discrimination

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket found the boards failed to prevent racism, sexism and class-based prejudice

27 June 2023 - 15:29 Pearl Josephine Nazare
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

Bengaluru — The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday apologised “unreservedly” to those who faced discrimination in the game after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) released a report finding evidence of racism across the sport.

The commission found the cricket boards failed to prevent “structural and institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination”, and the ECB acknowledged the need for change.

The ECB said it will work alongside representatives from the sport and build a plan of action in the next three months that will align with the ICEC’s 44 recommendations.

“On behalf of the ECB and wider leadership of the game, I apologise unreservedly to anyone who has ever been excluded from cricket or made to feel like they don’t belong,” ECB chair Richard Thompson said in a statement.

“Cricket should be a game for everyone, and we know that this has not always been the case. Powerful conclusions within the report also highlight that for too long women and black people were neglected. We are truly sorry for this.”

Thompson added that the consultation process will be led by Clare Connor, deputy CEO, with the support of a subgroup of the board including Zahida Manzoor, Pete Ackerley, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Ron Kalifa, Richard Gould and himself.

The culture, media and sport (CMS) committee also commented on the report, reasserting that there is a deep-seated problem of racism in cricket while recognising the need for the ECB to realign and seeking to ensure it delivers on its commitments.

“The volume of evidence, not only of racial discrimination, but also of sexism and elitism, is unacceptable in a sport that should be for all, and must now be a catalyst for change,” CMS committee chair Caroline Dinenage said in a statement.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
We’re fighting to keep the SA flag high, says ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Cheetahs coach Fourie ticks the box of a ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Heversham farm takes a leaf out of Gary Player’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
England won’t change attacking approach, says Pope
Sport / Cricket
5.
Hooper, Slipper named co-captains as Jones ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

ECB targets discrimination and racism in 2022 season

Sport / Cricket

BBC drops Michael Vaughan from Ashes coverage over racism controversy

Sport / Cricket

MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA’s Albert Johanneson was an FA Cup trailblazer

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.