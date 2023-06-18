Sport / Cricket

Aussies remove England openers before rain halts Ashes Test

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett departed in quick succession as fast bowlers found dangerous movement in fast-fading light

18 June 2023 - 20:17 Aadi Nair
Scott Bolland of Australia claims the wicket of Zak Crawley of England as storm clouds approach during the Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, June 18 2023. Picture: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES
Scott Bolland of Australia claims the wicket of Zak Crawley of England as storm clouds approach during the Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, June 18 2023. Picture: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES

England were shell-shocked after losing two wickets in three overs as Australia took advantage of favourable conditions in a brief restart between rain delays to wrest back the momentum in the series-opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

England were 28/2 when rain stopped play, a lead of 35 runs, after Australia were bowled out for 386 before lunch in reply to the hosts’ first innings total of 393. Usman Khawaja scored 141 runs — his first Test century in England.

When play was first halted opener Zak Crawley was seven not out while Ben Duckett was on 18, but both departed in quick succession after the restart as Australia’s fast bowlers found dangerous movement in fast-fading light.

Pat Cummins dismissed Duckett for 19 after Cameron Green pulled off a spectacular diving catch in the slips, his second blinder in as many weeks after his involvement in the dismissal of India’s Shubman Gill in the World Test Championship final.

Three balls later, fellow opener Crawley (7) followed him off the field after edging a Scott Boland delivery to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

With rain falling, their replacements Ollie Pope and Joe Root, both yet to get off the mark in the second innings, headed off gratefully when play was once again halted with dark clouds hovering menacingly above the stadium.

England, who have won 11 of their past 13 Tests under Stokes and head coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum, are looking to regain the Ashes against world champions Australia in the five-Test series.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bruno Fernandes double as Portugal ease past ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Desiree Ellis schemes to get Banyana in World Cup ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Broos cannot fathom why Lepasa is not club regular
Sport / Soccer
4.
Equatorial Guinea and Zambia join list of ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Pitso Mosimane joins UAE side Al Wahda
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Aussies gear up to play against ‘Bazball’

Sport / Cricket

Australian coach backs openers to rebound in Ashes

Sport / Cricket

Cummins aims for WTC-Ashes double

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.