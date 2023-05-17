Lucknow heading to IPL playoff

Telkom’s share price plunges as much as 16%, leading JSE losses, as the group expects profit to plunge at least 85%
Pretoria has almost no moral authority or power to make a difference in geostrategic shifts
Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Writedown charges are roughly the size of its market capitalisation and reflect increasing competition and economy hobbled by load-shedding
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Democratic president and Republican speaker agreed to negotiate directly on a deal to raise federal government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling
A new regime of openness seems to be taking hold in men's cricket in SA
The new model has a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers
New Delhi — If Lucknow Super Giants are on the verge of making the playoff of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second time in two years, it is because they have no “absolute superstars” in the team, says all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.
Lucknow finished third on their IPL debut in 2022 and are level on 15 points with Chennai Super Kings, one behind table-topper Gujarat Titans, who have already secured their place in the playoff.
Stoinis smashed 89 not out off 47 balls against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday to help Lucknow post 177/3 in the crucial home match.
Mohsin Khan conceded only five runs in the final over to restrict Mumbai to 172/5 and eke out a victory for Lucknow, who are being led by Krunal Pandya after a thigh injury ended regular captain KL Rahul’s season earlier this month.
Australian Stoinis hailed the balance of the side and felt the lack of star players was a blessing in disguise for Lucknow.
“We’ve shown over the last two years we are a real team in terms of there is no absolute superstars that are winning every match or anything like that,” the strapping 33-year-old said after collecting the player of the match award.
“It’s different people contributing in different times, standing up in different moments. We are missing KL this year after his injury but other people are standing up. We got KP [Pandya] leading us really well now.”
Stoinis heaped praise on left-arm seamer Mohsin for his nerveless last-over display while bowling to Mumbai’s big-hitting Australian duo of Cameron Green and Tim David.
“He had been injured for a year, had not played since the last IPL and played only one game this season. A big moment for him to come in and bowl the final over.”
A win in their last group match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday would secure Lucknow’s place in the playoff.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lucknow heading to IPL playoff
New Delhi — If Lucknow Super Giants are on the verge of making the playoff of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second time in two years, it is because they have no “absolute superstars” in the team, says all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.
Lucknow finished third on their IPL debut in 2022 and are level on 15 points with Chennai Super Kings, one behind table-topper Gujarat Titans, who have already secured their place in the playoff.
Stoinis smashed 89 not out off 47 balls against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday to help Lucknow post 177/3 in the crucial home match.
Mohsin Khan conceded only five runs in the final over to restrict Mumbai to 172/5 and eke out a victory for Lucknow, who are being led by Krunal Pandya after a thigh injury ended regular captain KL Rahul’s season earlier this month.
Australian Stoinis hailed the balance of the side and felt the lack of star players was a blessing in disguise for Lucknow.
“We’ve shown over the last two years we are a real team in terms of there is no absolute superstars that are winning every match or anything like that,” the strapping 33-year-old said after collecting the player of the match award.
“It’s different people contributing in different times, standing up in different moments. We are missing KL this year after his injury but other people are standing up. We got KP [Pandya] leading us really well now.”
Stoinis heaped praise on left-arm seamer Mohsin for his nerveless last-over display while bowling to Mumbai’s big-hitting Australian duo of Cameron Green and Tim David.
“He had been injured for a year, had not played since the last IPL and played only one game this season. A big moment for him to come in and bowl the final over.”
A win in their last group match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday would secure Lucknow’s place in the playoff.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
The unsung heroes of cricket deserve a little recognition at least
Injured Archer out of Ashes as Bairstow replaces Foakes against Ireland
Female Indian gamers battle through a maze of abuse and lower prizes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.