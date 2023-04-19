Sport / Cricket

Shukri Conrad to lead SA A side to Sri Lanka

Tour will provide a useful gauge for new coach and younger players

19 April 2023 - 17:06 Stuart Hess
Shukri Conrad will oversee preparations of the SA A team for its tour to Sri Lanka later this year. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Shukri Conrad will oversee preparations of the SA A team for its tour to Sri Lanka later this year. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

A SA A side that may include a few younger Proteas Test players will head to Sri Lanka in June for two four-day matches and three one-day games. 

The tour forms part of Cricket SA’s attempt to keep the Test players busy, and allow newly installed coach Shukri Conrad the opportunity to assess some of the younger players, who may form part of his plans.

It is understood Cricket SA wanted to focus specifically on the red ball format, but agreed to a request from Sri Lanka to play 50-over matches, which the Sri Lankans will use as preparation for the ICC World Cup qualification tournament that will start in the latter half of June.

Cricket SA has had to get creative about finding more match time, particularly for the Test team, given the dearth of five-day fixtures for the Proteas in the next four years. SA will play 28 Tests between 2023 and 2027, with 10 of the next 12 series consisting of two Tests, including next season’s engagement with India. 

SA’s next three-match Test series is against Australia in 2026. 

With the Proteas Test side in the midst of a transition and attempting to rebuild the batting line-up, the lack of Test match play is harmful and particularly tricky for Conrad and director of cricket Enoch Nkwe to manage. 

Most of the top nations have their schedules sorted for the next few years and with the ICC scheduling a men’s limited overs tournament on the calendar for every year until 2031, finding room to play Tests is difficult. 

The explosion of T20 Leagues around the world — including the SA20 — with the continued expansion of the Indian Premier League, which used to run for six weeks but now takes up eight weeks, an additional squeeze has been put on the calendar. 

The SA A trip to Sri Lanka will provide a useful gauge for Conrad, his coaching staff who will oversee preparation for the tour and especially the younger players who got their first taste of Test cricket last summer.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and top order batter Tony de Zorzi produced impressive performances against the West Indies and will be strong candidates to head to Sri Lanka, as will Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder, who without county contracts will be in need of game time. 

In addition a few players from the National Academy intake, including batters such as Dewald Brewis — unless he is required by his Mumbai Indians franchise to play in one or other T20 League — and Jordan Hermann, would find a series in different conditions in Sri Lanka useful for their development.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Lions aim to make a statement against Zebre
Sport / Rugby
2.
Norwegian fans raise R2m for former Bafana ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Finances in SA cannot support more cricket
Sport / Cricket
4.
Stormers may lack momentum, but they have ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
LALI STANDER: Violins for Rahm and karma for ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Finances in SA cannot support more cricket

Sport / Cricket

Warner makes it to Ashes but Aussie opener spots up for grabs

Sport / Cricket

Cape Town communities have mixed feelings about surveillance tech

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.